Netflix Crosses To $300 A Share - CWEB.Com

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares crossed the $300 barrier to rally an all time high of $301.18.

It had gotten closer earlier in the week before a couple of flat days of trading.

The move capped a 3.7% gain on the day that pushed the company's market cap to $130.6B.

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) are on watch after the company strikes a deal with Sky that will see its service added to the media player's pay bundle in the U.K. and other European nations.

The most dominant companies in the digital age: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) posted yet another blowout quarter in Q4, reporting 35% YoY revenue growth and more than 8.3 million subscriber additions for the period.

The January 22 letter to shareholders says it best:

“We believe our big investments in content are paying off. In 2017, average streaming hours per membership grew by 9% year-over-year. With greater than expected member growth (resulting in more revenue), we now plan to spend $7.5-$8.0 billion on content on a P&L basis in 2018.

Netflix outspends all its rivals on original content. This year, the company is pouring $8 billion into its original content portfolio. Compare that to Amazon's $4.5 billion and HBO's $2.5 billion.

CWEB Analyst's have initiated a Buy Rating for (NASDAQ:NFLX) and a Price Target of $400 within 12 months.

