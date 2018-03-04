Which Are The Stock's To Watch Next Week On ER Report - CWEB.Com

March 6 is when Target (NYSE:TGT) reports numbers and the stock should outperform.

Notable earnings reports: Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) and YY (NASDAQ:YY) on March 5; Target, Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) and Guidewire (NYSE:GWRE) on March 6; Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) and Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) on March 7; Kroger (NYSE:KR), Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL), VeriFone Systems (NYSE:PAY), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) and Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) on March 8; Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) on March 9.

IPOs expected to price: Bioxcel Therapeutics (Pending:BTAI) on March 7.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) on March 5; Quintana Energy Services (Pending:QES), Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX), Cactus (NYSE:WHD) and Humai (NYSE:HMI) on March 6.

Airlines: A number of airline companies will post traffic reports for February next week.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW), Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT), Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) and United Continental (NYSE:UAL). The catch-all U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) is up 4.1% over the last 90 days.

FDA watch: Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is expected to hear at the Oncologic Drugs panel meeting on its supplemental biologic license application for Blincyt for treatment of relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

