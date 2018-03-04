Novavax's NanoFlu Shows Positive Effect - CWEB.Com





A phase 1/2 clinical trial assessing Novavax's (NASDAQ:NVAX) recombinant flu vaccine NanoFlu in older adults showed a treatment effect over and above the leading egg-based flu vaccine.

In three H3N2 strains, which accounted for ~3/4 of flu-related hospitalizations this year, NanoFlu produced 47 - 64% higher antibody titers compared to the egg-based high-dose vaccine.

The company expects to launch a Phase 2 study in Q3.

Pre clinical results show superior efficacy to current vaccines, for treating both extant and drifted flu strains.

Novavax continues to trade at a steep discount to its true value; major upcoming catalysts should lift it significantly higher.

sent the stock reeling to a 52-week low.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) soared to a new 52-week high on Mar. 1, 2018, following positive top-line results from its phase I/II clinical trial of its NanoFlu recombinant influenza vaccine in older adults.

