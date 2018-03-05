What Should We Expect From Sears Earnings On March 15th - CWEB.Com

Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) releases preliminary numbers for Q4.

The company expects revenue of $4.4B during the quarter. EBITDA of -$10M to +$10M is anticipated and net income of $140M to $240M.

Sears will report ER on march 15th at 6 AM in the morning which is a good sign and we should some spike in the earnings report and future growth.

The stock of Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SHLD) was a huge mover on Friday 3/2/2018. The stock increased 10.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $2.73. About 1.88M shares have traded.

Recent insider trends for Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SHLD) have caught the attention of investors.

Institutions own 58.21% of Sears Holdings Corporation (SHLD)’s shares. The total value of these holdings, in millions, is $152.

Among active positions in the latest quarter, 56 holders increased their positions by a total of 4.81 million shares.

Among new and sold out positions, 22 holders initiated new positions by a total of 2.36 million shares.

This nets out to an increase of 965200 shares and is a bullish sign for (NASDAQ:SHLD)

Sears has just announced a significant improvement in profitability and new credit extensions.

In a decision issued this week, the FTC said that new market conditions warranted modifying the order, which wasn't slated to expire until 2029.

"Changes in the mobile marketplace since the Order have made it critical for retailers like Sears to be able to distribute interactive mobile applications," the FTC wrote. "Today’s mobile applications typically require the collection and transmission of many different types of data to support the services and features for which consumers have downloaded them."

The original order required the company to "clearly and prominently" disclose any programs that track consumers' online activity -- including programs distributed through mobile apps -- and obtain people's consent. Those disclosures were required to be on a separate screen, and to appear before the final user agreement.

Sears last year achieved its goal of cutting $1.25 billion in costs.

One of the five largest online marketplace in America: Sears.com, Kmart.com, Searshometownstores.comand Searsoutlet.com

Sears Shopyourway.com does over billion dollars in sales which is a marketplace that will compete with WalMart (NYSE:WMT) and (NASDAQ:AMZN)

This week the major Owner "Edward Lampert" was granted 159,575 Shares (Tran Code - A) --- Insider Forms which is really good sign for the upcoming ER and also the value of the company confidence.

Sears is trading relatively low compare to its competitors.

Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) competitors are:

Overstock (NASDAQ:OSTK) which trades $60

Dillards (NYSE:DDS) which trades $88

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) which trades $52

Macys (NYSE:M) which trades $30

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) which trades around $5

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) which trades around $88

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) which trades around $25

Gap (NYSE:GPS) which trades around $34

BABA (NYSE:BABA) which trades around $180

Amazon ( NASDAQ:AMZN) which trades around $1500

Let's not forget the recent ER for Macys (NYSE:M) and Gap (NYSE:GPS) which did surprised a lot of investors with blowout earnings.

In any event (NASDAQ:SHLD) has turned corners around and become profitable again and this is best time to scoop this stock at a such a great price.

CWEB Analyst's have initiated a Buy Rating for (NASDAQ:SHLD) and a Price Target of $10 within 6 months.

