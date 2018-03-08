Costco Wholesale Misses But Beats On Revenue - CWEB.Com

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) Comparable sales increased 8.4% to help lift the company to 11% total sales growth for the quarter.

U.S. comparable sales were up 7.1% during the period, while international sales rose 15.7% Y/Y.

E-commerce sales jumped 28.5%.

Membership fee revenue rose to $716M vs. $636M a year ago.

COST has risen to new highs following a strong Q1 earnings report, the tax bill, and the ongoing bull market.

COST is filling its footprint out in North America while evaluating its optimal global warehouse store and omnichannel opportunities.

With a good start in meeting the AMZN (NASDAQ: AMZN) Whole Foods challenge, COST appears to me to merit its premium valuation.

Costco finishes fiscal 2017 with strength.

Expands into two new international markets, Iceland and France.

Costco carries a small margin of safety at the current price.

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) has reached a pic of it's stock value at this levels.

