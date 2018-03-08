Amazon Move's Into The Brazilian Market - CWEB.Com

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has met with Brazilian manufacturers to talk about plans to stock and sell products from electronics to perfume directly in country, a major move from serving only as a third-party marketplace, Reuters reports.

The retail powerhouse would use its own transportation and call centers there to run the operation, according to the report, and store goods at facilities in Greater Sao Paulo.

Shares approach new all-time high.

Hugh upgrade details more upside.

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) continues to struggle compare to Amazon which is growing and expanding on daily bases.

Add two more areas where Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) can deliver Whole Food groceries in under two hours - Atlanta and San Francisco.

Amazon first announced the Prime service last month and kicked it off in four markets: Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas and Virginia Beach.

More perks? The company recently announced that shoppers who pay with their Amazon Prime Visa card would start getting 5% back at Whole Foods.

Regardless of higher rates, Amazon is well positioned to weather out any mid-cycle fluctuations.

Amazon competitors are:

Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) which trades around $3 with a huge upside coming soon after ER

Overstock (NASDAQ:OSTK) which trades $60

Dillards (NYSE:DDS) which trades $88

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) which trades $52

Macys (NYSE:M) which trades $30

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) which trades around $5 with a huge upside

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) which trades around $88

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) which trades around $25

Gap (NYSE:GPS) which trades around $34

BABA (NYSE:BABA) which trades around $180

