El Pollo Loco Beats By $0.01, Revenue In-Line But Still Overvalued - CWEB.Com

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) today announced financial results for the 13 week period ending December 27, 2017.

Total revenue increased 2.9% to $95.2 million compared to $92.5 million.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) is a quick-casual restaurant chain of about 475 units specializing in Mexican-themed fare featuring grilled, citrus-marinated grilled chicken prepared in an open kitchen setting.

El Pollo Loco has traded mostly sideways since 2015.

The company lacks vision and a strategy to attract new customers, instead focusing on existing customers.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) has struggled mightily since coming public. The company's shares continue to languish as the restaurant group is trying to focus in a different direction.

CWEB Analyst's have initiated a Sell Rating for (NASDAQ:LOCO) and a Price Target of $8 within 6 months.

