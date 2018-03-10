Stocks Post Gains After Jobs Report - CWEB.Com

Stocks cruised to big gains after the February jobs report.

The Dow rose 3.3%, the S&P 500 climbed 3.5% and the Nasdaq jumped 4.2% to a record closing high, with all three benchmark indexes posting their best weekly performance in three weeks.

U.S. Treasury prices fell in reaction to the jobs report, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield 2 bps higher to 2.89% and the two-year yield up by 3 bps to 2.27%.

The uptick in yields helped boost the financial sector (+2.5%) to the top of the day's leaderboard, followed by industrials (+2.2%), tech (+2%), materials (+1.9%) and energy (+1.9%), as 10 of the 11 S&P sectors closed higher.

U.S. WTI crude oil surged 3.2% to settle at $62.04/bbl.

Crude oil prices rebounded from yesterday's sharp losses, with U.S. WTI +3.2% to settle at $62.04/bbl and Brent +2.4% to $65.15, amid broad market optimism over strong U.S. jobs data.

Restaurant same-store sales fell 0.8% in February.

February's 313K job gain easily topped estimates for 200K. Revisions to December and January added another 54K jobs.

That 313K figure is the most monthly job adds since the middle of 2016.The unemployment rate held steady at 4.1% vs. expectations for a decline to 4%, but that was thanks to a big jump in the participation rate (to 63% from 62.7%).The average workweek grew 0.1 hour to 34.5 hours.A modest disappointment, average hourly earnings gained just $0.04 to $26.75, bringing the Y/Y advance to 2.6%. Expectations had been for about an $0.08 monthly rise.

