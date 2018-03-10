Stocks Post Gains After Jobs Report - CWEB.Com

Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Stocks cruised to big gains after the February jobs report.

The Dow rose 3.3%, the S&P 500 climbed 3.5% and the Nasdaq jumped 4.2% to a record closing high, with all three benchmark indexes posting their best weekly performance in three weeks.

U.S. Treasury prices fell in reaction to the jobs report, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield 2 bps higher to 2.89% and the two-year yield up by 3 bps to 2.27%.

The uptick in yields helped boost the financial sector (+2.5%) to the top of the day's leaderboard, followed by industrials (+2.2%), tech (+2%), materials (+1.9%) and energy (+1.9%), as 10 of the 11 S&P sectors closed higher.

U.S. WTI crude oil surged 3.2% to settle at $62.04/bbl.

Restaurant same-store sales fell 0.8% in February.

