Stocks Post Gains After Jobs Report - CWEB.Com

Stocks cruised to big gains after the February jobs report.
The Dow rose 3.3%, the S&P 500 climbed 3.5% and the Nasdaq jumped 4.2% to a record closing high, with all three benchmark indexes posting their best weekly performance in three weeks.
U.S. Treasury prices fell in reaction to the jobs report, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield 2 bps higher to 2.89% and the two-year yield up by 3 bps to 2.27%.
The uptick in yields helped boost the financial sector (+2.5%) to the top of the day's leaderboard, followed by industrials (+2.2%), tech (+2%), materials (+1.9%) and energy (+1.9%), as 10 of the 11 S&P sectors closed higher.
U.S. WTI crude oil surged 3.2% to settle at $62.04/bbl.
Crude oil prices rebounded from yesterday's sharp losses, with U.S. WTI +3.2% to settle at $62.04/bbl and Brent +2.4% to $65.15, amid broad market optimism over strong U.S. jobs data.
Technology - Top Gainers / Losers
- Gainers: (NASDAQ:SHLD), NIHD +20%. TNTR +18%. PTI +17%. HURC +14%. FSNN +13%.
- Losers: IFON -12%. YEXT -10%. UTSI -10%. OKTA -8%. FNSR -7%
Energy/Materials - Top Gainers / Losers
- Gainers: RKDA +21%. NCSM +13%. PFIE +11%. TGB +9%. PES +9%.
- Losers: SNMX -18%. AMTX -8%. CDXC -7%. CEIX -7%. AREX -6%.
Restaurant same-store sales fell 0.8% in February.
- February's 313K job gain easily topped estimates for 200K. Revisions to December and January added another 54K jobs.
- That 313K figure is the most monthly job adds since the middle of 2016.The unemployment rate held steady at 4.1% vs. expectations for a decline to 4%, but that was thanks to a big jump in the participation rate (to 63% from 62.7%).The average workweek grew 0.1 hour to 34.5 hours.A modest disappointment, average hourly earnings gained just $0.04 to $26.75, bringing the Y/Y advance to 2.6%. Expectations had been for about an $0.08 monthly rise.
