For Thursday

First, the results:
Last session's score : 10 out of 11 went higher intraday.
See for yourself, before 10h tonite (22h ETD):
http://stockcharts.com/def/servlet/Favorites.CServlet?obj=ID2386283
or check for yourself starting with my prior post in this blog.
I DARE ANYONE TO GET BETTER RESULTS.
Now for the next session (what my clients have been informed intraday):
(intraday picks that topped 10% have now been included but I suggest you do not look at them as trading opps.)
|AQN.TO
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)
|5.21
|+0.15
|+2.96%
|2011-4-27, 16:00ET
|CHU.V
|Channel Resources Ltd. (CHU.V)
|0.30
|+0.03
|+11.11%
|2011-4-27, 16:00ET
|EVG.TO
|Evolving Gold Corp. (EVG.TO)
|0.78
|+0.01
|+1.30%
|2011-4-27, 16:00ET
|GWG.V
|Great Western Minerals Group Ltd. (GWG.V)
|0.85
|+0.08
|+10.39%
|2011-4-27, 16:00ET
|HRG.TO
|High River Gold Mines Ltd. (HRG.TO)
|1.25
|+0.05
|+4.17%
|2011-4-27, 16:00ET
|HNL.TO
|Horizon North Logistics, Inc. (HNL.TO)
|4.80
|+0.01
|+0.21%
|2011-4-27, 16:00ET
|ICI.TO
|Inter-Citic Mineral Technologies, Inc. (ICI.TO)
|1.65
|+0.08
|+5.10%
|2011-4-27, 16:00ET
|Qiao Xing Universal Resources, Inc. (XING)
|2.07
|+0.03
|+1.47%
|2011-4-27, 16:00ET
|QLTI
|QLT, Inc. (QLTI)
|7.91
|+0.42
|+5.68%
|2011-4-27, 16:00ET
|SPIL
|Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPIL)
|6.33
|+0.27
|+4.46%
|2011-4-27, 16:00ET
Naturally, if you are already in these stocks, like my clients, it is much better... Up to you now...
