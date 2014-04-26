OSS MARKET UPDATE

|OSS Nightly Stats
These are not recommendations.
Buy and Sell signals are sent to Option Signal Service subscribers.
Not signed-up for the Free weekly newsletter?
Sign-up here
|
Did you know you can have the subscriber version of the OSS NIGHTLY STATS e-mailed directly to your in-box with a subscription to the OSS INDICATORS newsletter?
The subscriber version contains charts of potential trades for the next day!
Check out some past OSS INDICATORS newsletters.
Click Here
|Emini Trades (last 5 days)
|Date
|Scalpers
|Profit
|Sluggers
|Profit
|Chart
|4/22/2014
|-2, -2, +2
|-2.00
|-2, -2, +2
|-2.00
|
|4/21/2014
|-2
|-2.00
|-2
|-2.00
|
|4/17/2014
|+1.75, +1, +2
|4.75
|+1.75, +1, +2
|4.75
|
|4/16/2014
|-1, -2, -2
|-5.00
|-1, -2, -2
|-5.00
|
|4/15/2014
|+2, +2, -2
|2.00
|+2, +2, -2
|2.00
|
|Past trding results can be found here at the bottom of the page.
|Option Trades Closed Today
|Ticker
|Option
|Opened
|Bought
|Closed
|Sold
|Profit%
|Past results can be found here at the top of the page.
|Closing Prices
|Ticker
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|Chg Pts.
|Chg%
|High Pts.
|High%
|Low Pts.
|Low%
|^OEX
|831.40
|831.40
|823.93
|825.56
|-6.04
|-0.73%
|-0.20
|-0.02%
|-7.67
|-0.92%
|^GSPC
|1,877.72
|1,877.72
|1,859.70
|1,863.40
|-15.21
|-0.81%
|-0.89
|-0.05%
|-18.91
|-1.01%
|^VIX
|13.93
|14.67
|13.91
|14.06
|0.74
|5.56%
|1.35
|10.14%
|0.59
|4.43%
|IWM
|113.17
|113.21
|111.21
|111.61
|-2.00
|-1.76%
|-0.40
|-0.35%
|-2.40
|-2.11%
|SPY
|187.21
|187.33
|185.87
|186.29
|-1.54
|-0.82%
|-0.50
|-0.27%
|-1.96
|-1.04%
|GLD
|125.18
|125.71
|125.07
|125.43
|0.87
|0.70%
|1.15
|0.92%
|0.51
|0.41%
|SLV
|18.98
|19.03
|18.87
|18.94
|0.02
|0.11%
|0.11
|0.58%
|-0.05
|-0.26%
|UUP
|21.33
|21.34
|21.31
|21.34
|0.00
|0.00%
|0.00
|0.00%
|-0.03
|-0.14%
|TLT
|111.49
|111.99
|111.32
|111.33
|0.16
|0.14%
|0.82
|0.74%
|0.15
|0.13%
|USO
|36.58
|36.72
|36.53
|36.60
|-0.45
|-1.21%
|-0.33
|-0.89%
|-0.52
|-1.40%
|Tomorrow's Pivots
|Ticker
|S2
|S1
|Pivot
|R1
|R2
|^OEX
|819.49
|822.53
|826.96
|830.00
|834.43
|^GSPC
|1,848.92
|1,856.16
|1,866.94
|1,874.18
|1,884.96
|^VIX
|13.45
|13.76
|14.21
|14.52
|14.97
|IWM
|110.01
|110.81
|112.01
|112.81
|114.01
|SPY
|185.04
|185.66
|186.50
|187.12
|187.96
|GLD
|124.76
|125.10
|125.40
|125.74
|126.04
|SLV
|18.79
|18.86
|18.95
|19.02
|19.11
|UUP
|21.30
|21.32
|21.33
|21.35
|21.36
|TLT
|110.88
|111.10
|111.55
|111.77
|112.22
|USO
|36.43
|36.51
|36.62
|36.70
|36.81
|Candlestick Count -- Last 5 days
|Bullish
|Bearish
|EG+ ... Engulfing
|EG- ... Engulfing
|ST+ ... Morning Star
|ST- ... Evening Star
|HA+ ... Harami
|HA- ... Harami
|PP+ ... Piercing Pattern
|DC- ... Dark Cloud
|DATE
|EG+
|PP+
|HA+
|ST+
|EG-
|DC-
|HA-
|ST-
|+
|-
|+%
|4/25/2014
|25
|1
|4
|0
|47
|1
|39
|2
|30
|89
|0.25
|4/24/2014
|32
|0
|4
|0
|176
|17
|20
|0
|36
|213
|0.14
|4/23/2014
|15
|1
|3
|0
|127
|6
|97
|0
|19
|230
|0.08
|4/22/2014
|78
|1
|6
|1
|37
|6
|6
|2
|86
|51
|0.63
|4/21/2014
|44
|1
|2
|1
|50
|4
|48
|0
|48
|102
|0.32
|Technical Analysis and Point & Figure Scores
|Date
|TA+
|TA-
|TA%
|P&F+
|P&F-
|P&F%
|4/25/2014
|1509
|2423
|0.38
|1019
|907
|0.53
|4/24/2014
|1934
|1347
|0.59
|1067
|881
|0.55
|4/23/2014
|2052
|1135
|0.64
|1101
|850
|0.56
|4/22/2014
|3104
|974
|0.76
|1100
|860
|0.56
|4/21/2014
|2183
|1077
|0.67
|1007
|939
|0.52
|Earnings Announcements for Friday, April 25
|Ticker
|EPS
|Time
|Company
|OSS Rating
|BKW
|0.19
|Before Market Open
|Burger King Worldwide Inc
|
|WY
|0.24
|Before Market Open
|Weyerhaeuser Co
|
|F
|0.31
|07:00 am ET
|Ford Motor Co
|
|CL
|0.68
|Before Market Open
|Colgate-Palmolive Co
|
|ALK
|1.24
|Before Market Open
|Alaska Air Group Inc
|
|WHR
|2.33
|06:00 am ET
|Whirlpool Corp
|
|
** SUBSCRIBER'S ONLY SECTION **
Not a subscriber?
Sign up now!
Charts, Options and high probability trade setups.
Click Here