OSS MARKET UPDATE

Thursday was the strongest cyclical reversal I have ever seen and stocks did turn. I wonder if this will lead to a sharp drop next week due to the cycles strength?

Precious metals also reversal on Thursday. Their cycle reversal was on Friday. We always use a +/- 1-day window.

See the charts for F GLD VIX and OEX below.

The Candlestick Count indicator dipped to 0.08. Anything below 0.10 is a sign there is a bearish reversal coming.

The Candlestick Count indicator dipped to 0.08. Anything below 0.10 is a sign there is a bearish reversal coming.

NOAA's planetary A-Index spiked up to 20 on Thursday the 24th. Usually get a sell-off within +/- 1-day window.









Emini Trades (last 5 days) Date Scalpers Profit Sluggers Profit Chart 4/22/2014 -2, -2, +2 -2.00 -2, -2, +2 -2.00 4/21/2014 -2 -2.00 -2 -2.00 4/17/2014 +1.75, +1, +2 4.75 +1.75, +1, +2 4.75 4/16/2014 -1, -2, -2 -5.00 -1, -2, -2 -5.00 4/15/2014 +2, +2, -2 2.00 +2, +2, -2 2.00 Past trding results can be found here at the bottom of the page.

Option Trades Closed Today Ticker Option Opened Bought Closed Sold Profit% Past results can be found here at the top of the page.

Closing Prices Ticker Open High Low Close Chg Pts. Chg% High Pts. High% Low Pts. Low% ^OEX 831.40 831.40 823.93 825.56 -6.04 -0.73% -0.20 -0.02% -7.67 -0.92% ^GSPC 1,877.72 1,877.72 1,859.70 1,863.40 -15.21 -0.81% -0.89 -0.05% -18.91 -1.01% ^VIX 13.93 14.67 13.91 14.06 0.74 5.56% 1.35 10.14% 0.59 4.43% IWM 113.17 113.21 111.21 111.61 -2.00 -1.76% -0.40 -0.35% -2.40 -2.11% SPY 187.21 187.33 185.87 186.29 -1.54 -0.82% -0.50 -0.27% -1.96 -1.04% GLD 125.18 125.71 125.07 125.43 0.87 0.70% 1.15 0.92% 0.51 0.41% SLV 18.98 19.03 18.87 18.94 0.02 0.11% 0.11 0.58% -0.05 -0.26% UUP 21.33 21.34 21.31 21.34 0.00 0.00% 0.00 0.00% -0.03 -0.14% TLT 111.49 111.99 111.32 111.33 0.16 0.14% 0.82 0.74% 0.15 0.13% USO 36.58 36.72 36.53 36.60 -0.45 -1.21% -0.33 -0.89% -0.52 -1.40%

Tomorrow's Pivots Ticker S2 S1 Pivot R1 R2 ^OEX 819.49 822.53 826.96 830.00 834.43 ^GSPC 1,848.92 1,856.16 1,866.94 1,874.18 1,884.96 ^VIX 13.45 13.76 14.21 14.52 14.97 IWM 110.01 110.81 112.01 112.81 114.01 SPY 185.04 185.66 186.50 187.12 187.96 GLD 124.76 125.10 125.40 125.74 126.04 SLV 18.79 18.86 18.95 19.02 19.11 UUP 21.30 21.32 21.33 21.35 21.36 TLT 110.88 111.10 111.55 111.77 112.22 USO 36.43 36.51 36.62 36.70 36.81 Candlestick Count -- Last 5 days Bullish Bearish EG+ ... Engulfing EG- ... Engulfing ST+ ... Morning Star ST- ... Evening Star HA+ ... Harami HA- ... Harami PP+ ... Piercing Pattern DC- ... Dark Cloud DATE EG+ PP+ HA+ ST+ EG- DC- HA- ST- + - +% 4/25/2014 25 1 4 0 47 1 39 2 30 89 0.25 4/24/2014 32 0 4 0 176 17 20 0 36 213 0.14 4/23/2014 15 1 3 0 127 6 97 0 19 230 0.08 4/22/2014 78 1 6 1 37 6 6 2 86 51 0.63 4/21/2014 44 1 2 1 50 4 48 0 48 102 0.32

Technical Analysis and Point & Figure Scores Date TA+ TA- TA% P&F+ P&F- P&F% 4/25/2014 1509 2423 0.38 1019 907 0.53 4/24/2014 1934 1347 0.59 1067 881 0.55 4/23/2014 2052 1135 0.64 1101 850 0.56 4/22/2014 3104 974 0.76 1100 860 0.56 4/21/2014 2183 1077 0.67 1007 939 0.52

Tomorrow's US Economic Events

Monday, 28-April-2014 (EST) 10:00:00 AM Pending Home Sales Index 10:30:00 AM Dallas Fed Mfg Survey 11:00:00 AM 4-Week Bill Announcement 11:30:00 AM 3-Month Bill Auction 11:30:00 AM 6-Month Bill Auction

Earnings Announcements for Friday, April 25 Ticker EPS Time Company OSS Rating BKW 0.19 Before Market Open Burger King Worldwide Inc WY 0.24 Before Market Open Weyerhaeuser Co F 0.31 07:00 am ET Ford Motor Co CL 0.68 Before Market Open Colgate-Palmolive Co ALK 1.24 Before Market Open Alaska Air Group Inc WHR 2.33 06:00 am ET Whirlpool Corp

