Mining Stock Alert: In A New Audio At SmallCapVoice.com, Ronald Mann, CEO Of DNA Precious Metals, Inc. (OCTQB: DNAP), Discusses Recent News And Events For The Company

AUSTIN, Texas - November 5, 2013 (Investorideas.com Mining stocks newswire) SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. announced today that a new audio interview with DNA Precious Metals, Inc. (DNAP) is now available. The interview can be heard at http://smallcapvoice.com

Ron Mann, CEO of DNA Precious Metals, Inc., called into SmallCapVoice.com to go over the recent news and projects for the Company. This interview provides Mr. Mann's personal insight into the recent news regarding DNAP presentation at the 2013 Silver Summit conference in Spokane, Washington, the recent announcement that DNAP has signed a Binding Agreement to acquire an undivided one hundred (100%) interest for all of the Montauban Mine Property assets located in Notre-Dame-de-Montauban, Quebec, Canada, and much more.

About DNA Precious Metals, Inc.

DNA Precious Metals, Inc. is focused on near term production of the Montauban tailings mine in the Province of Quebec, Canada with an aggressive search for economic production assets. The company trades on the OTCQB market in the United States under the stock symbol DNAP. For more information, please go to www.DNAPreciousMetals.com .

Forward Looking Disclaimer: This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are referred to the Securities and Exchange Commission filings filed by the Company on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, specifically the most recent reports which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to review or confirm analysts' expectations or estimates or to publicly release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. The information contained in this press release should not be construed as any indication of the Company's future stock price, its revenues or results of operations.

