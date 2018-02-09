Investor Ideas Adds New #Blockchain Stock $BLK.C & New TSX Blockchain ETF $HBLK.TO

Point Roberts, WA, Delta BC – February 9, 2018 – Investorideas.com, a leader in Blockchain content with its Bitcoin and blockchain portals Bitcoinandblockchainstocks.com, Cryptocurrencyinvestorideas.com and Blockchaininvestorideas.com

announce this week’s additions to its Bitcoin, Blockchain and Digital Currency Stock Directory for investors following the sector.

Investorideas.com tracks blockchain and digital currency stocks on the TSX, TSX.V, CSE, ASX, OTC, NASDAQ, NYSE and global stock exchanges and makes ongoing additions to its stock directories for its members. Free previews of all directories are available to the public with full login access only accessible to members.

Read this news in full at Investorideas.com - Investor Ideas Adds New #Blockchain Stock $BLK.C & New TSX Blockchain ETF $HBLK.TO

The newest blockchain company is the CSE listed BLOK Technologies Inc. (BLK.C) which is the result of a change of business for Aida Minerals after acquiring Greenstream.

Also new this week is the first Canadian Listed Blockchain ETF, Blockchain Technologies ETF (TSX: HBLK.TO), from Harvest Portfolio Group.

Existing companies already listed on our other directories that are now listed on the Bitcoin & Blockchain Stock Directory include: OriginClear, Inc. (OTC:OOIL), eWellness Healthcare Corporation (OTC:OTCQB:EWLL) and Workday, Inc. (NasdaqGS: WDAY).

New Bitcoin/Blockchain Companies Added to the Bitcoin & Blockchain Stock Directory:

BLOK Technologies Inc (CSE:BLK) formerly Aida Minerals - invests in and develops emerging companies in the blockchain technology sector. Our approach is to provide capital, technology and management expertise to the companies we develop. BLOK Technologies is building out a portfolio of technology solutions we can enable and grow with significant returns on investment for investors and entrepreneurs. BLOK Technologies delivers solutions for businesses and consumers that enable trust, transactions and potential to be unlocked.

Blockchain Technologies ETF - Harvest Portfolio Group (TSX: HBLK.TO) The Fund seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the Harvest Blockchain Technologies Index. The Fund invests in equity securities of issuers exposed, directly or indirectly, to the development and implementation of blockchain and distributed ledger technologies. The Fund will invest in its own portfolio comprised of various securities and instruments which may include, but are not limited to, equity and equity related securities. Equity related securities held by the Fund may include, but are not limited to, convertible debt, income trust units, single issuer equity options, preferred shares and warrants. If market conditions require, in order to preserve capital, the Fund may seek to invest a substantial portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.

OriginClear, Inc. (OTC:OOIL) is a leading provider of water treatment solutions and the developer of a breakthrough water cleanup technology serving the rapidly growing world market. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, OriginClear provides systems and services to treat water in a wide range of industries, such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil & gas. To rapidly grow this segment of the business, we strategically acquire profitable and well-managed water treatment companies, which allow us to expand our global market presence and technical expertise. To enable a new era of clean and socially responsible water treatment solutions, we invented Electro Water Separation™, a breakthrough high-speed water cleanup technology using multi-stage electrolysis, that we license worldwide to water treatment equipment manufacturers. Water is our most valuable resource, and the mission of the “Family of OriginClear Companies” is to improve the quality of water and help return it to its original and clear condition. BLOCKCHAIN: February 2018 - announced t that it has engaged London-based The Coin Lab (www.thecoinlab.io) to help develop a blockchain protocol, with industry participation, called WaterChain™ (www.waterchain.io).

eWellness Healthcare Corporation (OTC:EWLL) is the first physical therapy telehealth company to offer insurance reimbursable real-time distance monitored treatments. Our business model is to license our PHZIO (“PHZIO”) platform to any physical therapy (“PT”) clinic in the U.S. and or have large-scale employers use our PHZIO platform as a fully PT monitored corporate wellness program. The Company’s PHZIO home physical therapy exercise platform has been designed to disrupt the $30 billion physical therapy and the $8 billion corporate wellness industries. PHZIO re-defines the way physical therapy can be delivered. PHZIO is the first real-time remote monitored 1-to-many physical therapy platform for home use. Due to the real-time patient monitoring feature, the PHZIO platform is insurance reimbursable. BLOCKCHAIN: February 2018 - announced that it plans to move its PHZIO platform to Blockchain in order to create higher security and better health data interoperability.

Workday, Inc. (NasdaqGS: WDAY) is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday. BLOCKCHAIN: February 2018 - announced a $250 million Workday Ventures fund. Workday Ventures is the company's strategic investment arm focused on identifying, investing, and partnering with early to growth stage companies developing emerging technologies - such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, blockchain, and augmented and virtual reality - that can be applied to the enterprise

Investorideas.com tracks companies in high profile trading sectors and makes ongoing additions to its stock directories for each sector. Listing for the stock directories include companies on the TSX, OTC, NYSE, NASDAQ and global stock exchanges.

View a preview of the bitcoin and blockchain stocks directory:

Bitcoin, blockchain and cryptocurency Stocks Directory list of publicly traded stocks at Cryptocurrencyinvestorideas.com and Investorideas.com

Membership: Investorideas.com global bitcoin and blockchain stock directories are part of the membership program on the site, accessed either by login and password or available in PDF format. The directories include stocks trading on the TSX, OTC, NASDAQ, NYSE and other recognized global stock exchanges, giving retail investors a wide variety of stocks to review. Join Investorideas.com - get stock directories for bitcoin, blockchain, cannabis, AI, robotics, drones, mining, TSX, CSE, OTC, NASDAQ, NYSE, ASX

The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

About Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Ideas

www.Investorideas.com is a meeting place for global investors, featuring news, stock directories, video, podcasts, company profiles, interviews and more in leading sectors. Sectors we cover include tech (AI, drones, internet of things) , payments, crypto and blockchain, biotech, mining, energy, renewable energy, water , marijuana and hemp stocks, food and beverage, defense and security (biometrics/cyber) ,Latin America, sports, entertainment, luxury brands and gaming.

Follow Investorideas.com on Twitter InvestorIdeas.com (@InvestorIdeas) | Twitter

Follow Investorideas.com on Facebook Investorideas.com -Investing Ideas

Services for Publicly traded and private companies: PR and social media services for NASDAQ and small cap companies, content creation and online branding at Investorideas.com

Investorideas is also Listed on The Canadian Securities Exchange (NYSE:CSE) Directory of Service Providers

Services for Listed Companies | CSE

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investment involves risk and possible loss of investment. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Contact each company directly regarding content and press release questions. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. More disclaimer info: InvestorIdeas - Disclaimer, full disclosure,

This news content is not meant to be a solicitation to buy or sell cryptocurrencies and Investorideas.com does not sell cryptocurrencies; but acts as a news and research resource for interested investors following the sector.

Additional info regarding BC Residents and global Investors: Effective September 15 2008 - all BC investors should review all OTC and Pink sheet listed companies for adherence in new disclosure filings and filing appropriate documents with Sedar. Read for more info: BCSC releases rule for U.S. OTC issuers. Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.

Contact Investorideas.com

800-665-0411

Investorideas.com features content for Bitcoin, Blockchain and Digital Currency Stocks and ICO’s at Cryptocurrencyinvestorideas.com , Blockchaininvestorideas.com and Investorideas.com

View our growing Bitcoin, Blockchain and Digital Currency Stocks Directory

Bitcoin, blockchain and cryptocurency Stocks Directory list of publicly traded stocks at Cryptocurrencyinvestorideas.com and Investorideas.com

Join our LinkedIn Group Blockchain and Digital Currency Stocks and ICO's - Latest News and Commentary Sign Up

Check out our crypto blog on blogger.com

Investing in Cryptocurrency, Blockchain Technology and ICO's