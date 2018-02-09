Investor Ideas Adds New #Stocks in Mining, Biotech, Tech, #AI, #Defense and Energy; (TSX: $ROS.V), (TSX: $MC.V), (NASDAQ: $MNLO), (NYSE: $EGHT)

The newest mining companies are all Canadian Listed (CSE & TSX Venture) and are involved in gold, cobalt and other mineral mining in Africa and Canada. Captor Capital Corp. (CSE:CPTR), a Canadian investment firm, is also involved in the cannabis and gaming/esport sectors.

The latest biotech companies are involved in biopharmaceuticals along with some crossovers into the artificial intelligence (AI) tech sector.

Another new company in the AI sector is 8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) which is also involved in cloud communications. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS), a fintech company has been added to the tech stocks list.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS: ITA) had been added to the defense stock list and finally, energy company Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) is the latest addition to the oil and gas stock directory.

New Mining Companies Added:

RosCan Minerals Corporation (TSX:ROS.V) is a Canadian gold exploration company focussed on the acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company is currently exploring the promising gold potential of the early exploration stage Dormaa Project in Ghana. RosCan is earning a 50% interest in the Dormaa Project from Pelangio Exploration Inc. In addition, RosCan is currently assembling a contiguous land package in the prolific gold prospective Birimian rocks of west Mali.

Vatic Ventures Corp. (TSX: VCV.V; FSE: V8V) is a junior exploration company and continues to assess new opportunities and prospects.

M2 Cobalt Corp. (TSX: MC.V) operates as a cobalt exploration and production company. The Company explores and produces cobalt deposits and related minerals. M2 Cobalt serves clients in Uganda, Canada, and East Africa.

Captor Capital Corp. (CSE:CPTR) is a Canadian investment firm. The company follows a strategy of acquiring profitable, established companies and organizations with growth potential that require capital to scale. Captor currently has investments in a number of companies and industries, including Millennial Esports in the technology

sector, I-5 Holdings in the cannabis sector, and URU Metals in the natural resources sector.

New Biotech Companies Added:

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NasdaqGS:MNLO) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of serlopitant, a once-daily oral NK1 receptor antagonist, for the treatment of pruritus associated with various underlying dermatologic conditions and for refractory chronic cough. The company has initiated a broad clinical development program for serlopitant including Phase 2 studies for the treatment of pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis, pruritus associated with psoriasis, and refractory chronic cough, and expects to start Phase 3 trials for the treatment of pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis in the first half of 2018. Menlo Therapeutics has worldwide rights to serlopitant, excluding Japan where Menlo Therapeutics has licensed serlopitant to JT Torii.

Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQGS:AIPT) formerly Skyline Medical Inc - operates in two business areas: first, development of a healthcare CRO that provides personalized medicine solutions for clients in the pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries, and second, production of the FDA-approved STREAMWAY® System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal. AI: Precision Therapeutics’ CRO services business is committed to improve the effectiveness of cancer therapy using the power of artificial intelligence (AI) applied to rich data diseases databases.

Syneos Health (NasdaqGS:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. Our company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. Created through the merger of two industry leading companies - INC Research and inVentiv Health - we bring together more than 21,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers' delivery of important therapies to patients. Syneos Health Communications is the only healthcare communications network that is part of a company on the frontlines of healthcare, with a clear view into the everyday complexities of life and health. As part of Syneos HealthTM, our agencies - consisting of leading brands and experts in advertising, branding, public relations, managed markets and medical communications - are engaged in every point of influence in health, providing real-world insight into markets and audiences in ways that no other partner could. We work in scalable, collaborative teams that partner across disciplines and geographies to deliver integrated communications strategies that accelerate brand performance. Our agency teams have received more than 1,000 awards for work that disrupts markets and drives behavior change. We create ideas that will work in the real world because they were built there. AI: February 2018 - released a report that provides pioneering perspectives into patients' thought processes as they confront a future with artificial intelligence (AI). The first of its kind research reveals that excitement over healthcare AI in the scientific and investor communities doesn't necessarily translate into enthusiasm from patients and caregivers at the receiving end of AI services.

New Tech/AI Companies Added:

8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) is a leading provider of global cloud communications and customer engagement solutions to over a million business users worldwide, empowering them to deliver exceptional customer experiences. AI: February 2018 - announced key appointments to accelerate the company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning capabilities

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) is a disruptive provider of financial technology solutions focused primarily on micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. PagSeguro Digital’s business model covers all of the following five pillars: • Multiple digital payment solutions; • In-person payments via point of sale (POS) devices that PagSeguro Digital sell to merchants; • Free digital accounts; • Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances; and • Operating as an acquirer. PagSeguro Digital is an UOL Group Company that provides an easy, safe and hasslefree way of accepting payments, where its clients can transact and manage their cash, without the need to open a bank account. PagSeguro Digital’s end-to-end digital ecosystem enables its customers to accept a wide range of online and in-person payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, meal voucher cards, boletos, bank transfers, bank debits and cash deposits. PagSeguro Digital’s mission is to disrupt and democratize financial services in Brazil, a concentrated, underpenetrated and high interest rate market, by providing an end-to end digital ecosystem that is safe, affordable, simple and mobile-first for both merchants and consumers.

New Defense Companies Added:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS: ITA) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. equities in the aerospace and defense sector.

New Energy Companies Added:

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) is a leading North American onshore completion and production services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development. Nine partners with exploration and production customers across all major onshore basins in both the U.S. and Canada to design and deploy downhole solutions and technology to prepare horizontal, multistage wells for production. Nine is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operating facilities in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada.

