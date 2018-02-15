Cryptocurrency Markets Rise; Stocks in the News - SponsorsOne (CSE: $SPO.C; Frankfurt: 5SO), Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: $ACTG), HashChain Technology (TSXV: $KASH.V; OTCQB: $HSSHF)

Point Roberts WA, Delta BC - February 15, 2018 - Investorideas.com, a leader in Blockchain content with its Bitcoin and blockchain portals Bitcoinandblockchainstocks.com, Cryptocurrencyinvestorideas.com and Blockchaininvestorideas.com reports on recent news and developments for investors following the sector.

A recent bullish HTF Market Intelligence headline, ‘Cryptocurrency Market to Set Phenomenal Growth from 2018 to 2022’ seemed to signal the turnaround in the trading trend in the past day that saw bitcoin and litecoin prices break through. Another source saying “The global cryptocurrency market was valued at US$ 574.3 mn and is expected to reach US$ 6,702.1 mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 31.3% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025” may give investors short term confidence of a bottom following the recent crash in the sector.

Source: Global Charts | CoinMarketCap

SponsorsOne Inc. (CSE: SPO) (Frankfurt: 5SO) recently announced ‘SponsorsOne’s Cryptocurrency SponsorCoin Now Exchangeable into Bitcoin and Ethereum’. The company reported that the SponsorsCoin digital wallet will now facilitate the automatic, real-time conversion of SponsorCoin into Bitcoin, Ethereum and many other popular cryptocurrencies that trade internationally.

"Providing liquidity outside the SponsorsCloud for our Brand Communities has always been our goal," states Myles Bartholomew, CEO of SponsorsOne. "The conversion will be 100% cash backed and as an audited public company the cash held in reserve will be fully reported on our balance sheet."

The SponsorCoin digital wallet will show, in real time, the exchange value of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Dash and other currencies based on the current exchange prices around the world. With one click users can exchange their SponsorCoins into any of the supported blockchain crypto-currencies.

Each exchange is supported with USD or CAD held on SponsorsOne's balance sheet in a segregated account and reported quarterly through an audit report. This cash reserve is built up from the revenue generated through successful marketing campaigns that lead to sales directly with brands that contract with SponsorsOne. SponsorsOne earns 20% of revenue generated from brand sales and will set aside 10% (2% of sales) of revenue as a cash reserve. Exchanged SponsorCoins will be returned back to SponsorsOne's account for allocation back to the contracted brands supporting further smart marketing campaigns and ongoing revenue generation.

HashChain Technology Inc.’s (TSXV: KASH; OTCQB: HSSHF) management team opened the trading day for the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) on February 14th.

"Opening the market is an excellent opportunity to reflect on the significant execution of the company's strategies and the accomplishments we have achieved since being listed on TSXV in December 2017," said Patrick Gray, CEO and Founder of HashChain. "We met our ambitious goals by aggressively expanding mining operations as well as growing the company beyond mining to include other important blockchain technologies like NODE40. By the end of February 2018, HashChain will have grown from 100 to 870 operational mining rigs across our Vancouver and Montana data centers, for a total of 1.3 megawatts (MW) of cryptocurrency mining in ideal conditions to maximize return on investment. The company also previously announced the signing of the definitive agreement with NODE40 to acquire 100% of NODE40 assets on January 30, 2018 and the parties are proceeding with closing the acquisition in the coming days. NODE40 provides masternode hosting as well as a software-as-a-service blockchain accounting solution, allowing coin holders to simply and accurately report all past transactions of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dash. It is a step forward as we pivot from mining to a blockchain company."

Gray continues, "The company is poised to continue this momentum with the payment for an additional 3,000 rigs, expected to be operational in the coming months for a total of 5.8 MW of power devoted to mining by middle of this year. The company will also continue to explore new opportunities to diversify our investments in blockchain technology, as we have accomplished with the signing of the definitive agreement with NODE40."

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) announced yesterday that it has entered into a Joint Venture and Services Agreement (“Joint Venture Agreement”) with Bitzumi, Inc., a company developing macro opportunities in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries, including a next generation decentralized exchange. Bitzumi recently filed a Regulation A Offering Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a listing application with NASDAQ.

Acacia has completed an initial $1 million equity investment in Bitzumi. Under the Joint Venture Agreement, Acacia will provide various patent-related services to Bitzumi and has the option to invest up to an additional $9 million to acquire Bitzumi common stock. Pursuant to Acacia’s initial investment, Acacia received a short-term warrant to purchase $4 million in Bitzumi shares and under the Joint Venture Agreement, Acacia has a right to acquire up to an additional $5 million of Bitzumi shares at a price of $2.50.

Acacia’s investment in Bitzumi represents Acacia’s first investment into the cryptocurrency and blockchain marketplaces.

