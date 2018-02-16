Podcast with Ted Ohashi MBA, CFA of ‘Let’s Toke Business’ Talking about Canadian Cannabis Stocks

Point Roberts, WA, Delta BC – February 16, 2018 – Investorideas.com, a global news source covering the cannabis sector releases a new Podcast featuring expert and newsletter author Ted Ohashi, MBA, CFA.

Despite recent uncertainty in the stock market, the future of the cannabis sector still looks promising according to writer Ted Ohashi.

Ohashi, who publishes the weekly Let’s Toke Business newsletter and three indexes, acknowledges the volatility displayed by the market last week. Ohashi pointed out however that the recent drop follows several months of considerable growth.

Ted Ohashi MBA, CFA

Listen to podcast: http://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/021518-LetsToke.mp3

“I’ve created three proprietary indexes,” he said. “One is the Marijuana Composite, which is an overall measure of the market. There’s over 100 companies included there. I have a licensed producer index and also a low-price stock index. All of those indexes are down around 10 percent from their January peak and that follows on the tail of 40 to 50 percent increases in November and December. I think we’ve clearly entered into a more volatile stage in the stock market. The Dow fell 1000 points on one day last week, so it’s not just the cannabis stocks, it’s all of the market.”

Ohashi said the cannabis sector will benefit from Canada’s planned legalization this summer, whereupon there may be a lot of initial excitement before the market stabilizes.

“This is a big year for Canada because legalization is scheduled to happen around mid-year and a lot of people are excited about that,” he said. “From the market’s point of view, oftentimes when there’s a big event like that, the market will move up in advance. I expect the market will flatten out a little bit as we pass through the actual legalization. Then starting again, maybe in the fall, things will pick up and get more exciting.”

Ohashi said the current leaders in the cannabis space stand to gain the most early on, while smaller less adaptable companies may not be able to succeed.

“I think clearly the big winners are going to be and they have been all along, the licensed producers,” he said. “That is, those companies in Canada that are licensed to grow cannabis. They are the ones that have been raising the lion’s share of the money. They’re the ones with the capital to expand both domestically and more recently internationally.”

“You have a handful of the larger companies that go on to great success, you have some smaller companies that also succeed but you also have a lot of smaller companies that just can’t make the economics work for them and they fall by the wayside.”

However legalization ends up impacting the sector in the long term, Ohashi said that cannabis is here to stay.

“The cannabis genie is out of the bottle and it won’t be going back in,” he said.

Read the most recent edition of Ted’s newsletter:

Investorideas.com - Cannabis Stock Update: Let's Toke Business - Week of February 9th

To learn about subscribing email: letstokebusiness@gmail.com

