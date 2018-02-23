Investor Ideas Adds New #Blockchain Stock (NYSE: $LXFT)





Point Roberts, WA - February 23, 2018 – Investorideas.com, a leader in Blockchain content with its Bitcoin and Blockchain portals Bitcoinandblockchainstocks.com, Cryptocurrencyinvestorideas.com and Blockchaininvestorideas.com announce this week’s additions to its Bitcoin, Blockchain and Digital Currency Stock Directory for investors following the sector.

Investorideas.com tracks blockchain and digital currency stocks on the TSX, TSX.V, CSE, ASX, OTC, NASDAQ, NYSE and global stock exchanges and makes ongoing additions to its stock directories for its members. Free previews of all directories are available to the public with full login access only accessible to members.

Read this news in full at Investorideas.com - Investor Ideas Adds New #Blockchain Stock (NYSE: $LXFT)

The newest blockchain company is Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT), which announced earlier this week that it is one of six companies making its blockchain advisory and development services available to Amazon Web Services (AWS) users.

Existing companies already listed on our other directories that are now listed on the Bitcoin & Blockchain Stock Directory include Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM).

New Bitcoin/Blockchain Companies Added to the Bitcoin & Blockchain Stock Directory:





Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) is a global IT service provider of innovative technology solutions that delivers measurable business outcomes to multinational companies. Its offerings encompass strategic consulting, custom software development services, and digital solution engineering. Luxoft enables companies to compete by leveraging its multi-industry expertise in the financial services, automotive, communications, and healthcare & life sciences sectors. Its managed delivery model is underpinned by a highly-educated workforce, allowing the Company to continuously innovate upwards on the technology stack to meet evolving digital challenges. Luxoft has more than 13,100 employees across 41 cities in 20 countries within five continents, with its operating headquarters office in Zug, Switzerland. BLOCKCHAIN: February 2018 -announces that it is collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enable corporates to adopt blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT). Luxoft is one of six IT and consulting services companies to make its blockchain advisory and development services available to AWS users.

Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) is a leading mobile internet company with strong global vision. It has attracted hundreds of millions of monthly active users through its mobile utilities products such as Clean Master and Cheetah Keyboard, casual games such as Piano Tiles 2, and its live streaming product Live.me. The Company provides its advertising customers, which include direct advertisers and mobile advertising networks through which advertisers place their advertisements, with direct access to highly targeted mobile users and global promotional channels. Cheetah Mobile is committed to leveraging its cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies to power its products and make the world smarter. BLOCKCHAIN: February 2018 - announced a jointly published white paper “Global Cryptocurrency Wallet Security” with Blockchain Research Lab and Cheetah Lab, which explores the security risks currently facing the cryptocurrency wallet industry, puts forward security recommendations for wallet users, and outlines the security standards to which all safe cryptocurrency wallets should adhere. The release of the “Global Cryptocurrency Wallet Security” white paper comes on the heels of Cheetah Mobile’s making waves announcing its move into the blockchain industry with its secure mobile cryptocurrency wallet, called SafeWallet. SafeWallet was developed by the same professional team that has provided security services for more than 1 billion users for the last 5 years with successful mobile security products such as Clean Master and Security Master. Over 100 million customers use Cheetah Mobile security services every day to protect against viruses, malware and other threats. SafeWallet is currently available on Google Play, with an iOS version expected to be released shortly.

Investorideas.com tracks companies in high profile trading sectors and makes ongoing additions to its stock directories for each sector. Listing for the stock directories include companies on the TSX, OTC, NYSE, NASDAQ and global stock exchanges.

Membership: Investorideas.com global bitcoin and blockchain stock directories are part of the membership program on the site, accessed either by login and password or available in PDF format. The directories include stocks trading on the TSX, OTC, NASDAQ, NYSE and other recognized global stock exchanges, giving retail investors a wide variety of stocks to review. Join Investorideas.com - get stock directories for bitcoin, blockchain, cannabis, AI, robotics, drones, mining, TSX, CSE, OTC, NASDAQ, NYSE, ASX

The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

www.Investorideas.com is a meeting place for global investors, featuring news, stock directories, video, podcasts, company profiles, interviews and more in leading sectors. Sectors we cover include tech (AI, drones, internet of things) , payments, crypto and blockchain, biotech, mining, energy, renewable energy, water , marijuana and hemp stocks, food and beverage, defense and security (biometrics/cyber) ,Latin America, sports, entertainment, luxury brands and gaming.

