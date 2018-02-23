Investor Ideas Adds New #Stocks in #Mining and #Biotech & New Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence/Robotics #ETF (Nasdaq: $ROBT)









Point Roberts, WA, Delta BC – February 23, 2018 – Investorideas.com, a global news source and leading investor resource covering actively traded sectors announces this week’s additions to its global stock directories in mining and biotech, as well as a new Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Robotics ETF.

Investorideas.com tracks companies in high-profile trading sectors and makes ongoing additions to its stock directories for its members. Free previews of all directories are available to the public with full login access only accessible to members.

New mining companies are all TSX-Venture listed and have operations in both North and South America, including Redzone Resources Ltd. (TSX: REZ.V; OTC:REZZF), which is exploring lithium deposits and therefore crosses into our renewable energy stock list.

The latest addition in the tech sector is the newly listed artificial intelligence (AI)/robotics focussed ETF, First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NasdaqGS: ROBT).

Also new this week is the Nasdaq biotech IPO, Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqCM:MOTS), a medical technology company with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel.

New Mining Companies Added:

Altamira Gold Corp. (TSXV: ALTA.V) (FSE: T6UP) (USA: OTCPK:EQTRF) is focused on the exploration and development of gold deposits within western central Brazil. The Company holds 12 projects comprising approximately 200,000 hectares, within the prolific Juruena gold belt which historically produced an estimated 7 to 10Moz of placer gold. The Company's advanced Cajueiro project has an NI 43-101 resources of 8.64Mt @ 0.78 g/t Au (for 214,000oz) in the Indicated Resource category and 9.53Mt @ 0.66 g/t Au (for 204,000oz) in the Inferred Resource category and an additional 1.37Mt @ 1.61 g/t Au in oxides (for 79,000oz in saprolite) in the Inferred Resource category (Gustavson Associates, 2016).





Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV: LJ.V; OTCQB: LKMNF; FSE: 8LM) is a venture stage exploration company that is targeting a large-scale porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum system in southern Montana that could potentially host a multi-million ounce gold deposit. The company is focused on its Emigrant Creek Project, which covers a 15 square kilometer area (6 square miles) located in the core of the mineralized and intensely altered Emigrant Mining District.

Redzone Resources Ltd. (TSX: REZ.V; OTC:REZZF) is a mineral exploration company with a focus on metals that make up and support the rapid evolution to batteries (lithium) in the US and Peru.

Viscount Mining Corp. (TSXV: VML.V) (OTCQB: OTCQX:VLMGF) is a project generator and an exploration company with a portfolio of silver and gold properties in the Western United States, including Silver Cliff in Colorado and Cherry Creek in Nevada. The Silver Cliff property in Colorado lies within the historic Hardscrabble Silver District in the Wet Mountain Valley, Custer County, south-central Colorado. It is located 44 miles WSW of Pueblo, Colorado, and has year-around access by paved road. The property consists of 2,296.98 acres where high grade silver, gold and base metal production came from numerous mines during the period 1878 to the early 1900's. The property underwent substantial exploration between 1967 and 1984. The property is interpreted to encompass a portion of a large caldera and highly altered sequence of Tertiary rhyolitic flows and fragmental units which offers potential to host deposits with both precious and base metals. This has been demonstrated in the mineralization historically extracted from the numerous underground and surface mining operations. Drilling in the 1980s by Tenneco resulted in a historical pre-feasibility study on which basis it was planned to bring the property to production. The plan was abandoned following take over by another company. The Cherry Creek Property is focused on exploration in the immediate vicinity of an area commonly known as the Cherry Creek Mining District, located approximately 30 miles north of the town of Ely, in White Pine County, Nevada. Cherry Creek consists of over 400 unpatented and patented claims as well as mill rights, and is comprised of more than 8,000 acres. Cherry Creek includes more than 20 past producing mines.

New AI Companies Added:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NasdaqGS: ROBT) The fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the fund’s fees and expenses, of an index called the Nasdaq CTA Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Index (the “index”). The index, which is developed by Nasdaq and the Consumer Technology Association (“CTA”), is designed to track the performance of companies engaged in artificial intelligence (“AI”), robotics and automation.





New Biotech Companies Added:

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqCM:MOTS) is a medical technology company, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel, dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes, lowering costs and enhancing patient experiences. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu® System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.





The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

