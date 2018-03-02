Investor Ideas Adds New #Stocks in #Automotive, #Tech ( #AI & #Blockchain) and #Mining









Point Roberts, WA, Delta BC – March 2, 2018 – Investorideas.com, a global news source and leading investor resource covering actively traded sectors announces this week’s additions to its global stock directories in automotive, tech (AI & blockchain) and mining.

Investorideas.com tracks companies in high-profile trading sectors and makes ongoing additions to its stock directories for its members. Free previews of all directories are available to the public with full login access only accessible to members.

This week’s new additions include well-known automotive companies (Audi, BMW and Volvo) involved in the manufacture and sale of cars, trucks and motorcycles as well as Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), which designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide.

The latest tech companies are involved in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Blockchain sectors and include the CSE-Listed IPO, GoverMedia Plus Canada Corp. (CSE:MPLS), a Canadian holding company with a fully owned Russian technology subsidiary. GoverMedia has developed a fully operational state of the art internet platform offering all inclusive online services such as, e-commerce, social media, multimedia, corporate auctions, corporate database, messaging platform, crowdfunding, cryptocurrency and blockchain services. The newest mining company is also a CSE-listed IPO, Reliant Gold Corp. (CSE:RNG), which operates in the Canadian province of Ontario.

New Automotive Companies Added:

Audi AG (Frankfurt: NSU.F) develops, produces, assembles, distributes, and sells vehicles of the Audi and Lamborghini brands in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Motorcycles segments. It offers premium automobiles, supercars, and sporty motorcycles. The company also sells vehicles of other Volkswagen Group brands; and provides engines, accessories, machinery, tools, and other technical articles, as well as offers used cars. It offers vehicles of the Bentley, SEAT, Skoda, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brands. In addition, it develops, produces, assembles, and distributes motorcycles under the Ducati brand, as well as sells accessories and spare parts.

BMW AG (OTC:BMWYY) together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cars and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide.





Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems, and software development for passenger safety, security, comfort, and vehicle operation, including body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, passive and active safety electronics, autonomous driving software and technologies, displays, and systems integration. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC.





Volvo Group (OTC:VLVLY) together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, UD Bus, and Sunwin brands. AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES: Since the ideal automation level is determined by its added value for customers and society, Volvo Group will introduce automated applications gradually over time.





New Tech Companies Added:

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) Revolutionizing business though data science and analytics, Alteryx offers an end-to-end analytics platform which empowers data analysts and scientists alike to break data barriers, deliver insights, and experience the thrill of getting to the answer faster. Organizations all over the world rely on Alteryx daily to deliver actionable insights.





GoverMedia Plus Canada Corp. (CSE:MPLS) is a Canadian holding company with a fully owned Russian technology subsidiary. GoverMedia has developed a fully operational state of the art internet platform offering all inclusive online services such as, e-commerce, social media, multimedia, corporate auctions, corporate database, messaging platform, crowdfunding, cryptocurrency and blockchain services. We believe the GoverMedia platform is the first and only internet platform offering such a wide range of online services accessible via only one account. The Company's management and advisors have extensive expertise in the Telecommunications, High-Technology, Corporate Development and Finance fields. www.gm.plus and govermedia.plus





New Mining Companies Added:

Reliant Gold Corp. (CSE:RNG) is a junior mineral exploration company with an experienced management team engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals. Reliant holds a 100% interest in the East Bay Property, comprised of 56 mineral claims totalling 896 hectares in the McVicar Lake area, located approximately 90 kilometres west of Pickle Lake, Ontario.





