#CryptoCorner; Uber creates new cryptocurrency, Ripple surges and Coinbase faces a class-action lawsuit

Point Roberts, WA, Delta BC – March 5, 2018 - Investorideas.com, a leader in crypto and blockchain investing news reports on what’s driving the cryptocurrency markets with today’s edition of Crypto Corner.

Crypto Corner – March 5, 2018

By Samuel Mowers at Investorideas.com





Uber creates new cryptocurrency, Ripple surges and Coinbase faces a class-action lawsuit

Read this in full at Investorideas.com - Crypto Corner: Uber creates new cryptocurrency, Ripple surges and Coinbase faces a class-action lawsuit

Garrett Camp, co-founder of ride-sharing company Uber, has announced the creation of a new cryptocurrency called Eco. The Eco design proposal claims that “mainstream adoption of existing cryptocurrencies is held back by issues related to complexity, usability and scalability” and that “Eco makes significant improvements by 1) forming a verified network, where universities run nodes, 2) increasing overall token supply, and creating simple web and mobile apps, and 3) designing a system with more energy-efficient and coordinated token generation, to reduce overall power consumption.”

Popular cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, is facing a class-action lawsuit over a claim that it unlawfully kept cryptocurrencies that were exchanged via email in 2013. The lawsuit seeks to recover the cryptocurrencies exchanged and deliver them to their intended recipients.

Ripple (XRP) has surpassed US dollar parity reaching $1.05 USD after surging 17% earlier today. A potential impetus for this is a corresponding surge in South Korean trading volumes.

Sixteen different Japanese cryptocurrency exchanges have come together to form a self-regulatory organization following a $530 million Coincheck hack in January. A report from Nikkei states:

If approved by the government as an independent regulator, the body will be able to make a list of virtual coins that exchange operators are permitted to handle, allowing it to exclude those of the world's more than 1,500 cryptocurrencies suspected to be used in fraud or money laundering.

Get the Crypto Corner News by email Get Crypto Corner News









Crypto Corner Sponsors:









Flip™ is the creation of Fit Pay, Inc., a leading provider of cutting edge payment technology and a subsidiary of NXT-ID (NASDAQ: NXTD). By leveraging the FitPay Payment Platform™, Flip enables cryptocurrency holders to seamlessly exchange their cryptocurrency for US dollars and store that value on a contactless payment device that can be used to make purchases at millions of retail locations. Flip: Tap to Pay with Bitcoin | A NXT-ID Company

Preorder Flip









GoverMedia Plus Canada Corp. (CSE: MPLS). is a Canadian holding company with a fully-owned Russian technology subsidiary. GoverMedia has developed a fully operational state of the art internet platform offering all-inclusive online services such as, e-commerce, social media, multimedia, corporate auctions, corporate database, messaging platform and crowdfunding services. We believe the GoverMedia platform is the first and only internet platform offering such a wide range of online services accessible via only one account. The Company’s management and advisors have extensive expertise in the Telecommunications, High-Technology, Corporate Development and Finance fields. www.gm.plus and www.govermedia.plus.

Investorideas.com is a leader in Blockchain content with its Bitcoin and Blockchain portals Bitcoinandblockchainstocks.com, Cryptocurrencyinvestorideas.com and Blockchaininvestorideas.com

View our growing Bitcoin, Blockchain and Digital Currency Stocks Directory

Join our LinkedIn Group Blockchain and Digital Currency Stocks and ICO's - Latest News and Commentary Sign Up

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investment involves risk and possible loss of investment. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Contact each company directly regarding content and press release questions. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. More disclaimer info: InvestorIdeas - Disclaimer, full disclosure, Disclosure: this newsletter is sponsored content by featured companies NXt-ID (NASDAQ: NXTD) on behalf of Flip and GoverMedia Plus Canada Corp. (CSE: MPLS). More info: Investorideas.com - Client Specifics

Cryptocurrency Disclaimer

Investorideas.com news content is not meant to be a solicitation to buy or sell cryptocurrencies and Investorideas.com does not directly sell cryptocurrencies; but acts as a news and research resource for interested investors following the blockchain sector.

Contact Investorideas.com

800-665-0411