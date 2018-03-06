#SelfDriving #Car #Stock Directory added to Investor Ideas; Self-Driving Car Market expected to reach $20 billion by 2024





Stocks Mentioned: Gopher Protocol (OTCQB: $GOPH), Tesla (NASDAQ: $TSLA), Intel (NASDAQ: $INTC), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: $GOOG, NASDAQ: $GOOGL), STMicroelectronics (NYSE: $STM)

Point Roberts, WA – March 6, 2018 – Investorideas.com (www.investorideas.com), a global news source covering leading technology sectors including Artificial Intelligence (AI) reports on publicly traded companies in the self-driving car market.



The Global Self-Driving Car Market is expected to reach $20 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 25.7% from 2016 to 2024 according to Variant Market Research*.

Investorideas.com has recently created the self–driving car stock directory for investors following the sector and added it to its tech directory including artificial intelligence stocks , drone stocks and3-D printing stocks.

Directory for Autonomous Driving Stocks

Featured Stock:

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) is a development-stage company which consider itself Native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technology. Gopher has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that when commercialized will include smart microchips, mobile application software and supporting cloud software. The system contemplates the creation of a global network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile device worldwide. Gopher envisions this system as an internal, private network between all enabled mobile devices providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features. AUTONOMOUS DRIVING: New research includes testing of its MESH network technology for use in autonomous driving tracking and safety applications. The new research division, named gNETCar, is focusing on autonomous car safety research using its proprietary tracking technology. Gopher tested the tracking technology, using its private, secured communication protocol, and performed safe, autonomous vehicle driving successful experiments. Recent news: Gopher Reports New R&D Efforts for its AI Mesh Technology; Autonomous Driving Tracking and Safety

Gopher Reports New R&D Efforts for its AI Mesh Technology; Autonomous Driving Tracking and Safety

Autonomous Driving Stocks

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998. Since then, the company has grown to more than 80,000 employees worldwide, with a wide range of popular products and platforms like Search, Maps, Ads, Gmail, Android, Chrome, and YouTube. In October 2015, Alphabet became the parent holding company of Google. Autonomous Vehicles: investment and project in self-driving cars started in 2009, now known as Waymo - Waymo is a self-driving technology company with the mission to make it safe and easy for everyone to get around—without the need for anyone in the driver’s seat. Our journey started at Google in 2009, and we became Waymo in 2016.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems, and software development for passenger safety, security, comfort, and vehicle operation, including body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, passive and active safety electronics, autonomous driving software and technologies, displays, and systems integration. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC

Audi AG (Frankfurt: NSU.F) develops, produces, assembles, distributes, and sells vehicles of the Audi and Lamborghini brands in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Motorcycles segments. It offers premium automobiles, supercars, and sporty motorcycles. The company also sells vehicles of other Volkswagen Group brands; and provides engines, accessories, machinery, tools, and other technical articles, as well as offers used cars. It offers vehicles of the Bentley, SEAT, Skoda, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brands. In addition, it develops, produces, assembles, and distributes motorcycles under the Ducati brand, as well as sells accessories and spare parts. PILOTED DRIVING: In just a few months, the cars in Audi Centers will be joined by the all-new Audi A8. This is the first production car in the world to have been developed specially for highly automated driving (Level 3, as it is called). At the touch of a button it will be capable of taking charge of driving in certain situations with the possibility for the driver to take back full control.

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats. The company also provides restraint control electronics and crash sensors for deployment of airbags and seatbelt pretensioners; active safety sensors and software for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving solutions; and brake control systems.

AVX Corp. (NYSE:AVX) is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components and interconnect, sensor, control and antenna solutions with 29 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries around the world. We offer a broad range of devices including capacitors, resistors, filters, couplers, sensors, controls, circuit protection devices, connectors and antennas. AVX components can be found in many electronic devices and systems worldwide. AUTONOMOUS DRIVING VIDEO: Autonomous driving and vehicle gesture recognition with the DeLorean. Grant Imahara and Ron Demcko from AVX discusses the progress of autonomous driving and driverless cars- Autonomous Driving & Vehicle Gesture Recognition - Grant Imahara & Ron Demcko from AVX

BlackBerry (TSX:BB.TO) operates as security software and services company in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. AUTONOMOUS DRIVING: BlackBerry QNX is the most advanced embedded software platform on the autonomous vehicle market, designed from the ground-up for functional safety and security. BlackBerry provides tools and state-of-the-art cyber security technology to protect and mitigate, hardware, software, applications and end-to-end systems over their lifetime from cyber attacks.

BMW AG (OTC:BMWYY) together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cars and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. AUTOMATED DRIVING: The BMW Group has been working on highly-automated driving for many years. We began our research activities back in early 2000. Since then, our engineers have clocked up more than 25,000 highly-automated kilometres in trials.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NasdaqGS:CY) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. Cypress offers a broad automotive product portfolio that includes AEC-Q100 qualified microcontrollers, flash memories, PMICs, and Human Machine Interface devices. Cypress complements this portfolio with proven system software that has been deployed in production vehicles around the globe. AUTONOMOUS DRIVING

Daimler AG (OTC:DDAIF; Frankfurt:DAI.F) together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. AUTONOMOUS DRIVING: Daimler is a pioneer in autonomous driving. Research vehicles already are en route on test tracks.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Recent News: Domino's® and Ford Begin Consumer Research of Pizza Delivery Using Self-Driving Vehicles

General Motors Corporation (NYSE:GM) together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names. Self-Driving Cars: General Motors’ mission is to bring our vision of a world of zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion to life. Safely developing and deploying electric self-driving vehicles at scale will dramatically change our world.

Intel Corp. (NasdaqGS:INTC) is a world leader in computing innovation. The company designs and builds the essential technologies that serve as the foundation for the world’s computing devices. McAfee is the world’s largest dedicated security technology company. Delivering proactive and proven solutions and services that help secure systems and networks around the world, McAfee protects consumers and businesses of all sizes from the latest malware and emerging online threats. Our solutions are designed to work together, integrating antimalware, antispyware, and antivirus software with security management features that deliver unsurpassed real-time visibility and analytics, reduce risk, ensure compliance, improve Internet security, and help businesses achieve operational efficiencies. Autonomous Vehicles: Intel® technologies power millions of in-vehicle experiences today, and nearly all autonomous test vehicles.

Nissan Motors Co., Ltd. (OTC:NSANY; TYO: 7201.T) manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. AUTONOMOUS DRIVING: ProPILOT was introduced into SERENA, X-TRAIL, Nissan LEAF in Japan, Rogue in US in 2017, and the Qashqai will be in Europe in 2018. A multi-lane autonomous driving technology will enable automatic lane changes on highways and is planned for introduction in 2018 while autonomous driving on urban roads and in intersections is planned for launch in 2020. EASY RIDE - robo-vehicle mobility service

Nvidia Corp (NasdaqGS:NVDA) operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The Tegra Processor segment provides processors that integrate a computer onto a single chip under the Tegra brand name; DRIVE automotive computers, which offer self-driving capabilities.

Qualcomm (NasdaqGS:QCOM) esigns, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).he QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including automotive, Internet of things, mobile, data center, and healthcare for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications, and new industry segments. AUTOMATED DRIVING: To help the automotive industry in an innovative, and cost-effective, manner, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. has created the Qualcomm® drive data platform, which uses cutting-edge technology to intelligently collect and analyze data from different vehicle’s sensors to facilitate smarter vehicles that can determine their location, monitor and learn driving patterns, perceive their surroundings and share this perception with rest of the world reliably and accurately. These capabilities will be key for many connected car applications, from shared mobility and fleet management to 3D High definition mapping and future automated driving.

Samsung (KRX:005930) is the world's largest maker of memory chips and smartphones. It does not produce vehicles or own an auto company but it acquired licenses to operate self-driving cars in South Korea and in California to test autonomous driving software and hardware.

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices. By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented. Autonomous Vehicles: STM and AdaSky, an Israeli-based start-up bringing far infrared (FIR) technology to the automotive market to enable vehicles of tomorrow to see further and better, today announced a collaboration, in which AdaSky's FIR thermal camera embeds custom silicon co-designed with and manufactured by ST in its proprietary 28nm FD-SOI[1] manufacturing technology. The complete sensing solution from AdaSky, called Viper, aims to enable autonomous vehicles to see and understand the roads and their surroundings in any condition.

Tesla Motors, Inc. (NasdaqGS:TSLA) designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, electric vehicle powertrain components, and stationary energy storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. It also provides development services to develop electric vehicle powertrain components and systems for other automotive manufacturers. The company sells its products through a network of Tesla stores and galleries, as well as through Internet. AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES: Elon Musk has ambitious plans in 2018 for his self-driving technology, with plans for a Level 4 Tesla that will drive from LA to New York without any human participation.

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. The company operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. It offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Voxy/Noah, NX300h, RC300h, Esquire, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, C-HR, and LC names; fuel cell passenger vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla sedan, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Corolla Axio/Fielder, Porte, Spade, Auris, Etios, Vios, AGYA, and Yaris iA brand names. The company also provides mini-vehicles, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and auto parts under the Toyota brand; mid-size cars under the Camry, REIZ, and Mark X names; luxury cars under the Lexus, Avalon, and Crown names; Century limousines; sports cars under the under the Scion FR-S and Lexus names; and sport-utility vehicles under the Sequoia, 4Runner, RAV4, Highlander, FJ Cruiser, Land Cruiser, and Lexus names. In addition, it offers pickup trucks under the Tacoma and Tundra names; minivans under the Alphard, Vellfire, Wish, Noah/Voxy, Esquire, Calya, Estima, Sienta, Isis, and Sienna names; large, medium, and small trucks; and large, medium, small, and micro-buses. AUTOMATED DRIVING: Based on automated driving technology, Toyota is aiming for a society where everybody can have safety, efficiency and freedom of mobility, including senior citizens and those who require extra support.

Volvo Group (OTC:VLVLY) together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, UD Bus, and Sunwin brands. AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES: Since the ideal automation level is determined by its added value for customers and society, Volvo Group will introduce automated applications gradually over time.

*Self-Driving Car Market | Autonomous Vehicle Market Industry Trend & Forecast | Size, Analysis,Share

