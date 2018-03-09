Investor Ideas Adds New #CSE-Listed #Cannabis #Stocks to Directory ( $BLIS.C, $BUDD.C); @CSE_news

Point Roberts, WA, Delta BC – March 9, 2018 – Investorideas.com, a global news source and investor resource covering actively traded sectors announces this week’s additions to its cannabis /hemp stock directory (Medical Marijuana Stocks, hemp stocks and cannabis stocks in Canada, US and Global stock directory at Investorideas.com) for investors following the sector.

Investorideas.com tracks cannabis and hemp publicly traded companies on the TSX, TSX.V, CSE, OTC, NYSE, NASDAQ, ASX and global stock exchanges and makes ongoing additions to its stock directories for its members. Free previews of all directories are available to the public with full login access only accessible to members

The newest additions to the cannabis stock list are both CSE IPO’s with BlissCo (BLIS.C) looking to obtain a license for medical cannabis while Lineage (BUDD.C) is looking to develop premium brand craft cannabis products.

New Marijuana Companies Added to the Investor cannabis stock directory:

BlissCo Cannabis Corp. (CSE:BLIS) is in the process of obtaining a License under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations. Upon receipt of its License and upon completion of an urban cultivation Facility in Langley, British Columbia, BlissCo will focus on being a high-volume packager, processor and distributor of medical Cannabis in Canada and, when it is legal in Canada, of recreational Cannabis.

Lineage Grow Company Ltd. (CSE:BUDD) is focused on establishing, either directly or through joint venture with licenced producers, state-of-the-art cultivation facilities and a view towards developing a dominant brand of premium quality craft cannabis. Lineage is seeking to deploy advanced cultivation techniques and best-of-breed genetics to develop brands of craft cannabis known for emphasizing the unique flavors, smells, and potencies of each individual strain. By leveraging innovative agricultural and technological solutions, Lineage intends to optimize the variable costs associated with cannabis cultivation and successfully produce craft cannabis at a commercially viable industrial scale.

Investorideas.com tracks companies in high profile trading sectors and makes ongoing additions to its stock directories for each sector. Listing for the stock directories include companies on the TSX, OTC, NYSE, NASDAQ and global stock exchanges.

Investorideas.com global stock directories are part of the membership program on the site, accessed either by login and password or available in PDF format. The directories include stocks trading on the TSX, OTC, NASDAQ, NYSE and other recognized global stock exchanges, giving retail investors a wide variety of stocks to review. Join Investorideas.com - get stock directories for bitcoin, blockchain, cannabis, AI, robotics, drones, mining, TSX, CSE, OTC, NASDAQ, NYSE, ASX

The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

Investorideas.com is a meeting place for global investors, featuring news, stock directories, video, podcasts, company profiles, interviews and more in leading sectors.

Investorideas.com cannabis/marijuana and hemp content now includes: Cannabis Stock News- Investing in Cannabis and Hemp Stocks on Blogger.com: the Investorideas.com news and stock directory pages, a cannabis investor group on Linkedin.com , the 420 Cannabis Investor ideas www.420cannabisinvestorideas.com, and the AI site Global Cannabis Investing at www.Globalcannabisinvesting.com





Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investment involves risk and possible loss of investment.

Additional info regarding BC Residents and global Investors: Effective September 15 2008 - all BC investors should review all OTC and Pink sheet listed companies for adherence in new disclosure filings and filing appropriate documents with Sedar. Read for more info: BCSC releases rule for U.S. OTC issuers. Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.

