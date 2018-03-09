Investor Ideas Adds New TSX, CSE, Nasdaq #Blockchain Stocks; (TSX: $HUT.V), (TSX: $IMEX.V), (CSE: $JOB.C), (NasdaqGS: $SEIC)





Point Roberts, WA - March 9, 2018 – Investorideas.com, a leader in Blockchain content with its Bitcoin and Blockchain portals Bitcoinandblockchainstocks.com, Cryptocurrencyinvestorideas.com and Blockchaininvestorideas.com announce this week’s additions to its Bitcoin, Blockchain and Digital Currency Stock Directory for investors following the sector.

Investorideas.com tracks blockchain and digital currency stocks on the TSX, TSX.V, CSE, ASX, OTC, NASDAQ, NYSE and global stock exchanges and makes ongoing additions to its stock directories for its members. Free previews of all directories are available to the public with full login access only accessible to members.

New blockchain stocks include two companies that have switched focus from resource mining and cannabis respectively to move into the blockchain and crypto sectors; Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT.V), formerly Oriana Resources Corporation and Millennium Blockchain (OTC:OTCPK:MBLC), formerly THC Therapeutics, Inc.

Also new is a Japanese financial company investing in cryptocurrency hardware wallets from Taiwan, a Canadian software provider to governments and public authorities in Canada that is exploring blockchain for the government sector, an investment company employing blockchain technology in the financial services industry, a disruptive workforce engagement platform provider that is using blockchain as a digital ledger for human capital transactions and StartMonday (CSE:JOB), a career assist company which is using an open blockchain solution to verify career histories, called CareerChain.

New Bitcoin/Blockchain Companies Added to the Bitcoin & Blockchain Stock Directory:

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT.V) formerly Oriana Resources Corporation - is a cryptocurrency mining and Blockchain infrastructure company established through an exclusive partnership with the Bitfury Group, the world's leading full-service Blockchain technology company. Hut 8 currently owns BlockBox Data Centers representing 24.2 MW and 165 PH/s that are in operation or construction, with a pipeline of acquisition and development opportunities across North America. Through its partnership with the Bitfury Group, Hut 8 has access to a proprietary mix of hardware, software, and operational know-how to construct, optimize, and manage datacenters in low-cost and attractive jurisdictions. Hut 8 is led by a team of industry experts and intends to provide investors with exposure to Blockchain processing infrastructure and technology along with underlying cryptocurrency rewards and transaction fees.

Imex Systems Inc. (TSX: IMEX.V) is a Canadian software products and solution provider to Governments, Municipalities and Public Authorities in Canada and internationally. Imex primarily focuses on E-Government and the Smart Cities market that also include the integration to payment processing. The company helps public sector entities to provide "Any Time, Any Where, Any Device and Any Channel" convenience for citizens to access government services and help with digital transformation of government operations and streamline revenue. Imex's various product and service offerings include: iGov - a Digital Government Platform for all levels of governments, which provides all the pre-built components for building an effective Digital Government and supporting payment processing through multiple channels; iCity - a Smart City Solution; and miGov - a Mobile Government Framework. BLOCKCHAIN: March 2018 - Appoints New CEO and Explores Synergistic #Blockchain Opportunities in the Government Sector

Millennium Blockchain (OTC:MBLC) formerly THC Therapeutics, Inc - is a holding company primarily focused on blockchain technologies and crypto-assets in financial markets, healthcare, crypto-mining and high technology sectors.

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTC: SBHGF) together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. BLOCKCHAIN: invested in a Taiwan-based CoolBitX Ltd., which makes cryptocurrency hardware wallets. The financial services division of SBI, SBI Holdings, will have a 40 percent stake in CoolBitX as a result of this investment.

SEI (NasdaqGS:SEIC) is a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. BLOCKCHAIN: March 2018 - announced its strategic partnership with Synechron, a global consulting and technology organization, to support SEI's efforts to employ blockchain technology in the financial services industry through use cases and the establishment of SEI's Blockchain Center of Excellence.

ShiftPixy (NasdaqCM:PIXY) is a disruptive human capital management platform, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen mobile engagement technology to help businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce. With expertise rooted in management's nearly 25 years of workers' compensation and compliance programs experience, ShiftPixy adds a needed layer for addressing compliance and continued demands for equitable employment practices in the growing Gig Economy. ShiftPixy, Inc., a disruptive workforce engagement platform provider, is leveraging blockchain as a digital ledger for all human capital transactions. ShiftPixy has never, does not now and will never use its blockchain technology in any form of cryptocurrency or cryptocurrency related application.

StartMonday (CSE:JOB) (OTC:STMDF) (FRANKFURT:JOB) helps employers select better candidates, faster, with the power of 15-second video introductions. StartMonday's video-led mobile and web applications deliver a better impression of personality and customer skills, ultimately helping employers decide which candidates they should talk to first - making the process much more efficient. The Company is dedicated to building powerful tools for the Mobile Generation and is further developing its technology with an open blockchain solution for verifiable career histories called CareerChain.





