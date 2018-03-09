Investor Ideas Adds New Canadian #Stocks in #Mining; (#TSX: $CAT.V), (#CSE: $USGD.C, $GGC.C) & #Biotech (TSX: $BCT.V)

Point Roberts, WA, Delta BC – March 9, 2018 – Investorideas.com, a global news source and leading investor resource covering actively traded sectors announces this week’s additions to its global stock directories in mining and biotech.

Investorideas.com tracks companies in high-profile trading sectors and makes ongoing additions to its stock directories for its members. Free previews of all directories are available to the public with full login access only accessible to members.

Read this news in full at Investorideas.com - Investor Ideas Adds New Canadian Stocks in #Mining; (#TSX: $CAT.V), (#CSE: USGD.C, $GGC.C) & #Biotech (TSX: $BCT.V)

All new mining companies are listed on Canadian Exchanges and are involved in gold or mineral exploration in both Canada and the United States.

The latest biotech company is both TSX and OTCQB listed and is involved in immuno-oncology for the management of cancer.

New Mining Companies Added:

American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE:USGD) is a new gold explorer focused on precious metal opportunities in the Western United States. Tuscarora is a high grade, early stage gold project located in a prime precious metal district in Nevada, only 35km northeast of the Carlin trend, 20km southwest of the Jerritt Canyon deposit, and 50km east-northeast of the Midas deposit. American Pacific is Eyeing a Gold Discovery amidst gold’s next bull market.

Chimata Gold Corp. (TSX: CAT.V) engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to earn up to 100% interest in mineral concessions located about 12 kilometers from Squamish, British Columbia.

Generic Gold Corp. (CSE:GGC) is a Canadian exploration company focused on gold projects in the Tintina Gold Belt of the Yukon Territory of Canada. Generic's board of directors and management team is led by experienced mining industry professionals, with expertise in exploration, finance, capital markets, and mine development.

New Biotech Companies:

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (TSX:BCT.V; OTCQB:BCTXF) is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing a targeted and safe approach to the management of cancer. Bria-IMT™ (SV-BR-1-GM), the Company's lead product candidate, is derived from a specific breast cancer cell line. It is genetically engineered to release granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), a substance that activates the immune system. We believe that Bria-IMT™ helps the body to recognize and kill tumor cells by activating T cells that attack the tumor and B cells that produce anti-tumor antibodies. BriaCell is also developing Bria-OTS™, an off-the-shelf personalized Immunotherapy. Bria-OTS™ consists of 14 individually pre-manufactured genetic alleles. BriaCell’s BriaDX™ companion diagnostic reveals a patient’s specific HLA-types and the 2 best matching alleles are administered to the patient. BriaCell’s 14 alleles (8 Class I and 6 Class II) cover approximately 90% of the Breast Cancer population while eliminating the complex manufacturing logistics required for other personalized immunotherapies. Bria-OTS™ is a personalized therapy without the need for personalized manufacturing. Yet another item in the BriaCell pipeline is a novel, selective protein kinase C delta (PKCδ) inhibitor. PKCδ inhibitors have shown activity in a number of pre-clinical models of RAS genes’ transformed cancers including breast, pancreatic, non-small cell lung cancer and neuroendocrine tumors (such as carcinoid tumors).





The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

About Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Ideas

www.Investorideas.com is a meeting place for global investors, featuring news, stock directories, video, podcasts, company profiles, interviews and more in leading sectors. Sectors we cover include tech (AI, drones, internet of things) , payments, crypto and blockchain, biotech, mining, energy, renewable energy, water , marijuana and hemp stocks, food and beverage, defense and security (biometrics/cyber) ,Latin America, sports, entertainment, luxury brands and gaming.

The Investorideas.com content portfolio goes beyond the www.investorideas.com site to include 14 blogs on Blogger.com, 7 Artificial Intelligence (AI) websites on the Grid and the Waternewswire.com, all featuring Investorideas.com news and content.

Follow Investorideas.com on Twitter InvestorIdeas.com (@InvestorIdeas) | Twitter

Follow Investorideas.com on Facebook Investorideas.com -Investing Ideas

Investor Ideas Stock Directories for global investors:

From water stocks to gold and mining stocks, renewable energy, nanotech, defense, technology, biotech and more – use our stock directories and access them online 24/7 with login as a member to find your next big idea!

Join Investorideas.com - get stock directories for bitcoin, blockchain, cannabis, AI, robotics, drones, mining, TSX, CSE, OTC, NASDAQ, NYSE, ASX

Services for Publicly traded companies: PR and social media services for NASDAQ and small cap companies, content creation and online branding at Investorideas.com

Investorideas.com is also a CSE service provider: Services for Listed Companies | CSE

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investment involves risk and possible loss of investment. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Contact each company directly regarding content and press release questions. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. More disclaimer info: InvestorIdeas - Disclaimer, full disclosure,

Additional info regarding BC Residents and global Investors: Effective September 15 2008 - all BC investors should review all OTC and Pink sheet listed companies for adherence in new disclosure filings and filing appropriate documents with Sedar. Read for more info: BCSC releases rule for U.S. OTC issuers. Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.

Contact Investorideas.com

800-665-0411