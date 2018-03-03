Aralez: Zontivity Sales Continue To Grow

Growth in Sales of Zontivity is one of the keys to hitting those 2018 guidance targets.

Aralez has provided 2018 guidance: $140M to $160M in revenues with $35M to $55M adjusted EBITDA.

Record TRX Count and TRX MBS Zontivity Sales for Period Ending February 23, 2018

The week ending February 23, 2018 in the U.S. was a 4 day work week as it included the President's Day holiday. Despite being a short week, Aralez (NASDAQ: ARLZ) sales of Zontivity as reflected in the weekly sales data from Symphony Health were very positive, and included record numbers in both Zontivity TRX Count and TRX MBS numbers.

For those unfamiliar with the term "MBS", it stands for Manufacturers' Benchmark Sales (MBS) which is a financial analytic representing the value of pharmaceutical product demand. MBS represents a standardized dollar metric based on manufacturers' published list prices to wholesalers. Hence the MBS metric is actually one of the most helpful to understand and follow each week both for TRX and NRX. Symphony Health publishes MBS figures each week for Zontivity sales both on a total scripts /pills (NYSEMKT:TRX) and new scripts / pills (NRX) basis.

Hence, the TRX MBS chart below for weekly Zontivity sales dollar figure reflects not only the increased number of Zontivity scripts and pills being sold each week (the upward trend) but also the recent 10% price increase which went into effect on January 1, 2018.

Please also note that in terms of actual dollars received by Aralez from their weekly sale of Zontivity, the amounts set out in the TRX MBS and NRX MBS charts below should be discounted by about 30% to 40%.

I'm encouraged by these sales figures and will continue to monitor these sales.

TRX Count (Record Number): The number of total prescriptions for the 4-day week ending February 23, 2018

NRX Count: The Number of New Prescriptions



TRX Quantity: The total number of pills sold (including both 30 and 90 day scripts)

NRX Quantity: The total number of pills sold in new prescriptions (including both 30 and 90 day scripts)

NRX MBS: Total dollar value of pills sold in new prescriptions based upon manufacturers sales price

TRX MBS (Record number!): Total dollar value of pills sold based upon manufacturers sales price