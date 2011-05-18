concrete crusher and concrete plant

Driven by significantly improved demand and strong price momentum across all three nutrients, fourth-quarter 2010 gross margin climbed to $763.0 million, nearly triple the $272.7 million generated in the same period last year. Gross margin for the full year reached $2.6 billion, with potash, our core nutrient, contributing almost 70 percent of the total. Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization2 of $791.1 million and cash flow prior to working capital changes2 of $726.0 million were significantly above the same period last year and raised our 2010 totals to $3.0 billion and $2.4 billion, respectively. vertical roller mill

Strong fertilizer demand also helped drive solid contributions from our strategic investments in offshore potash-related companies, as Arab Potash Company Ltd. (NYSE:APC) in Jordan, Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) in Israel and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) in Chile added $76.3 million to our overall performance for the quarter, raising their 2010 contributions to $336.9 million. The market value of these investments, along with our position in Sinofert Holdings Limited (Sinofert) in China, increased by $1.1 billion since the end of third-quarter 2010 and reached $10.1 billion as of market close on January 26, 2011, which equates to approximately $34 per PotashCorp share.

The common shares are subject to resale restrictions that expire on March 10, 2010. In connection with the financing, the Corporation has paid finders fees in the form of a cash commission totaling $120,000.

Allana is a publicly traded corporation with a focus on the acquisition and development of potash assets internationally and recently optioned a previously explored potash property in Ethiopia with NI 43-101-compliant Inferred Mineral Resource of over 100 million tonnes of potash mineralization (Sylvite and Kainite) with a composite grade of 20.8 % KCl (see News Release Sept. 17, 2008). Allana has approximately 89.3 million shares outstanding and trades on the TSX-Venture exchange under the symbol "AAA".

Francois Perron, President and CEO of Golden Goose, said: “This transaction allows for value creation in the near term from both assets by focused management teams. Our equity participation in Nemaska will allow us to continue to participate in the upside of this project, while the proceeds of the option will assist us in our efforts advance our Magino gold project as we will begin the new year with more than $2 million in cash on hand and $3.1 million in securities of Nemaska (at the price of the IPO). In the coming months, we look to continue both the 3,000 metre exploration campaign outside the existing resource envelope and scoping study on the existing resource envelope, which is expected in March 2010″.

Several samples taken in 2007 and 2008 returned anomalous concentrations of rare earth elements, with 42 samples assaying greater than 0.5 per cent and 23 samples assaying greater than 1 per cent. A carbonatite boulder collected in 2007 assayed the highest total rare earth elements, at 41,828 parts per million (4.18 per cent). Considering that nearly 30 per cent of all rock samples collected by the company during 2007 and 2008 returned greater than 0.5 per cent rare earth elements, these results suggest there is good potential for significant rare earth element mineralization on the property.