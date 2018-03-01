Zydus Wellness: Sweet Investment Without Diabetes

Company has a relatively low experience in operating FMCG market and has been facing challenges in expanding retail distribution network.

Zyduswell will benefit from strong revival of growth in FMCG sector along with completion of a new factory, recent investment in promotions and advertisements and strengthning of distribution network.

Near monopoly in niche segments of health and wellness accompanied with Cadilla Healthcare's management which has a track record of generating value for more than 60 years.

India is second largest country with most number of diabetic patient (64.5 million) after China and followed by USA. In my opinion, this number is under-reported for India as it doesn’t have a central healthcare program like China and USA, but will soon have as announced by PM Narendra Modi. It has been growing steadily. Diabetic patients are encouraged by doctors and counselors to use sugar-free alternatives to bring down the calorie Intake.

Enter Zydus Wellness, a crown jewel in PPFAS mutual fund since . A health and wellness company selling zero-calorie sweeteners in India and other neighboring Asian countries. In addition to various forms and formulae of sweeteners, it sells Nutralite, a healthy substitute for butter spread and EverYouth, an organic peel-off face mask. Being a health and wellness company, they launched ActiLife, a Soylent like product in the Indian market diversifying their offerings. Since sugar-free is longest running brand at Zydus, let’s focus on artificial sweetener’s segment for analysis.

Product offering by Zydus Wellness

This is a third-generation family business run by Sharvil patel, whose grandfather founded cadilla Healthcare in 1960’s. Company has gained market-share through innovation in products. In 2011, they launched Stevia-based sweetener to address customer who wanted a natural form of sweetener. In addition, company launched a liquid form of sweetener to be used in beverages along with various form of packaging to attract the costumer. After facing stiff competition in table spread market, they decided to differentiate themselves by launching better packaging and new flavor such as garlic and oregano. It’s products continue to win innovation award on national consumer forums.

Company sells the products in which they can maintain monopoly. They decided to exit seasonal personal care products such as cold-cream and sun lotion to ensure optimal resources (factories, distributors) utilization.

To revive the demand in the segment, company launched advertising campaign with Sanjeev Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra who have appeal to housewives and young adults in the country. They are also investing in consolidating distributor network and making cold storage chain in the country. All these moves has resulted in improved sales growth from 3% to 8%.

Let’s use Porter’s five forces to analyze this Sugar-free’s position in India.

Barrier to Entry: Firstly, Zydus has access to excellent medical research facility owned by Cadilla, a pharmaceutical company which owns 72 % of the stake. Zydus can use it’s ties with the parent company to conduct research on the product and ensure that all products are thoroughly tested and have no side-effect for the consumers. Zydus has one of the best-operated factories in FMCG sector, as determined by International Research Institute of Manufacturing. Why is this important? Remember the nation-wide Recall of Maggi packets? Secondly, Sugar-free is a leader in the sweetener category serving 95.3 % market share. With Economy of scale, it can manufacture these at the competitive cost. International low-calorie sweeteners have much higher cost of manufacturing compared to Zydus due to low labor cost in India. US cost for 100 tablets of Splenda comes out to be 2.4 USD = 156 RS. On the other hands, sugar-free sells for 63 rs, 62 % discount to US value.

Competition: Zydus will continue to acquire market share organically and inorganically by making bolt-on acquisitions in domestic and international market.

Supplier power: Ingredient used are Aspartame and Stevia leaves.

Buyer power: Sugar-free is not terribly expensive costing about 50 % more to replace sugar in a sweet-dish/drink. Because of it’s monopoly and low price in the market, buyers have little choice and incentive to go elsewhere.

Threat of Substitution: Zydus has been proactive in launching stevia based sweetener after selling aspartame for a few decades. Customers may find taste of sweetener little odd in comparison to sugar leading to slow adoption of the product.

Financials

Sales(lakh)

Year 2009 2010(39 %) 2011 (25 %) 2012(2.7 %) 2013(9 %) 2014(4.6 %) 2015(3.1 %) 2016(3.2%) 2017(8%) Sale (INR lakh) 19582 27402 34358 34460 4100 42254 45831 46047 49519

Looking at the sales number from past years. Initiatives (advertising, distribution channel revamp) taken by company are working. Also, company’s top-line and bottom-line should benefit from revival in FMCG sector.

Total Addressable Market:

Assuming that all 64 million diabetes patients (growing at 9 % a year. India is young nation with mean age being 27. Chronic diseases like diabetes starts appearing after age of 40.) would replace 20 kg of annual consumption with zero-calorie sweeteners, it would amount to 20 * 65 * 60 million = 78 billion Rs. 2017 annual sales for Zydus was 2.5 billion. That’s 30 times larger market to capture

Challenges ahead

Narrative around use of low-calorie sweetener: Low-calorie sweetener are sold under Diabetes treatment segment. Non-diabetic consumer don’t think that sweeteners could be useful for them as well. Although, new ad campaigns with Parineeti Chopra and Sanjeev Sharma is planning to change that perception in the market.

Under-developed online selling channel: Although available though bigbasket and amazon.in in limited quantity, It would be useful for them to sell though their own website or through an online marketplace.

Low penetration in the market: Products are not available with the any of the large retail chains like big bazaar or Dmart.

Slow growth(8.5 %) in income.

Large segment of revenue comes from institutions. The company has yet to develop retail distribution strategy.