US Consumer Sentiment Reports

The need to identify exactly what the nation is feeling is becoming increasingly important in order to accurately gage not only a country’s standard of living but also the economic confidence of a country as a whole.

Aside from technical patterns the mentality and psyche of the collective mass offers a unique and transparent window into both economic consequence and real time change. Consumer sentiment indicators exist outside of projections, creating a tenuous bridge between financial sentiment and real world activity.

Financial products, such as binary options and bull spread contracts, enable traders to take a position on economic events within a strictly limited risk environment. A trader can only lose the amount paid for the contract, protecting the trader from losses exceeding their initial deposit. These types of contract provide exposure to highly volatile large capital markets using small contract size.

Polling organization TIPP, part of Technometrica Market Intelligence, joins forces with Investor’s Business Daily (NYSEARCA:IBD) to produce a poll evaluating US economic sentiment. The recently released poll evaluates approximately 900 people. The report is designed to collate the mutual capabilities of Technometrica, a research group and IBD a newspaper.

The report identified a drop in economic optimism, with the index falling to 41.4 in July opposed to 44.6 in June. The Chairman of TIPP has identified an increasingly high debt ceiling level and growing unemployment as key factors for the decline. Falling economic sentiment can be aligned with the increasingly disappointing series of Non Farm Payrolls. This drop has exceeded market expectations forecasting a fall to around 43. However the data is not drastic enough to illicit market shock.

Markets will also be integrating consumer sentiment indicators with the recent consumer price index (NYSEARCA:CPI) and manufacturing sentiment figures to reveal broader insight into US economic growth.

The above information should not be construed as financial advice. Using Bulls Spreads and Binary options to trade economic events, involves a risk of loss.

I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.