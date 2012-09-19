GreeneStone Healthcare Corp. (GRST) Hires Gastroenterologist And Broadens Endoscopy Practice To Include Surgery

GreeneStone Healthcare, based in and operating clinics in Ontario, continues to grow as a provider of corporate and executive healthcare, expanding its services in areas such as addiction, obesity, and diabetes. In support of this, the company has announced the expansion of its endoscopy team with the hire of Dr. Mohsina Chaklader, who will join the company's New York, Ontario, endoscopy clinic.

Dr. Chaklader is an Internist Gastroenterologist, completing her Fellowship in Nutrition, and will bring important research experience in nutrition, gastroenterology, and internal medicine. She studied at the University of Alberta (Gastroenterology Fellowship), Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador (Internal Medicine Residency), and University of Ottawa (Doctor of Medicine). She is also a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (F.A.C.P.) and the Royal College of Physicians of Canada (F.R.C.P.C.). Dr. Chaklader brings with her an intimate familiarity with all levels of community needs, including extensive volunteer experience in clinics serving the homeless, refugees, immigrants, and the inner city, as well as an impressive clinical teaching track record.

GreeneStone CEO, Shawn Leon, commented on the addition of Dr. Chaklader to the current team of nine general surgeons: "We are well positioned and staffed to build a surgical suite within our North York clinic. We can leverage our staff of doctors and nurses to add a surgical suite to our current infrastructure of four endoscopy suites. This will make GreeneStone one of the top tier centers for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders."

The move supports GreeneStone's goal of addressing the increasing problems of obesity and Type II diabetes, and the overall goal of helping the company's growing list of corporate clients reduce corporate healthcare and disability costs. The surgical suite will be a Level 3 Out of Hospital Premise (OHP) as described in the guidelines of the College of Physicians and Surgeons (OTCPK:CPSO). This surgical suite will allow GreeneStone to perform gastric banding as a natural extension to the gastroenterology work. It will also allow them to perform procedures such as hernia operations, as well as generate fees from non-related procedures such as plastic surgery. The suite is expected to be on line in the first quarter of 2013.

For additional information, visit the company's websites at GreeneStoneClinic.com and GreeneStoneInvestor.com

Please see disclaimer on the MissionIR website www.missionir.com/disclaimer.html