CNET Awards Support.com, Inc. (SPRT) SUPERAntiSpyware With “Spectacular” 5-Star Rating

Technology and service provider, Support.com, recently announced that CNET granted their popular anti-malware program, SUPERAntiSpyware 5, a 5-star rating.

SUPERAntiSpyware 5 has become a popular choice among consumers as a way to supplement their standard antivirus programs. The anti-malware application is designed to complement, not replace, existing security software. With the prevalence of spyware, malware, Trojans, and other high-risk computer viruses, companies can never be too careful when insulating themselves from risk. Support.com's software provides a solution to this problem.

In addition to CNET's 5 star rating, a recent review by Download.com praised SUPERAntiSpyware 5 for its ability to "find and annihilate plenty of other pests," including keyloggers, rootkits, hijackers, and bots, effectively providing a powerful added layer of defense.

These are not the first glowing recommendations for SUPERAntiSpyware 5, which has received several positive reviews from other industry leaders, such as Notebooks.com who said, "If you need help in keeping malware off your computer, or need to remove malware, SUPERAntiSpyware 5 is a good solution."

Another reviewer, Jacob Erdei of AntiVirusreviews.com, said of SUPERAntiSpyware 5, "This will make a GREAT secondary scanner and line of protection for your computer….I will personally be using this client going forward to run secondary scans on my computer to ensure I'm malware and virus free."

Currently, SUPERAntiSpyware 5 comes in two versions: 1) SUPERAntiSpyware Free Edition - the basic edition which offers exceptional malware detection and removal; and 2) SUPERAntiSpyware Professional Edition - a step further by adding real-time protection, automatic definition updates, and scheduled scanning capabilities. Both versions are available for download from partner sites such as CNET Downloads or directly from www.SUPERAntiSpyware.com.

For more information on the NASDAQ-listed company behind this award-winning security software, visit www.support.com.

