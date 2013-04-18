Actuate Corp. (BIRT) Awarded Sixth Consecutive Confirmit ACE (Achievement In Customer Excellence) Award

Actuate, a provider of development tools and advanced data visualization products for both developers and data-savvy business users, yesterday announced that the company has been awarded a 2013 Confirmit ACE (Achievement in Customer Excellence) Award. This award serves to recognize Actuate's long-term commitment to its customers' success across its entire customer base, including those using the ActuateOne(NYSE:R) family of development and deployment products for Big Data business analytics.

Celebrating outstanding achievement, the Confirmit ACE Awards program aims to recognize those companies with high levels of customer satisfaction, employee satisfaction, and/or partner satisfaction. The recipient of a Confirmit ACE Award has the distinct honor of being upheld as a company with a rigorous application of customer feedback processes and outstanding performance as measured by those processes.

Actuate earned the Confirmit ACE Award based on its high level of customer satisfaction, measured quarterly via Confirmit's Voice of the Customer.

"We are honored to win a Confirmit ACE Award for the sixth year in a row," commented My Nguyen, Vice President of Customer Support at Actuate Corporation. "This on-going recognition is a testament to our absolute commitment in ensuring the satisfaction of our customers, and this commitment is a large part of what makes us stand out in the Business Analytics software landscape."

"We are delighted to recognize Actuate as a customer excellence leader," stated Henning Hansen, President and CEO of Confirmit. "The Voice of the Customer is critical in enabling businesses in competitive industries to satisfy and retain customers, and drive business change. As an ACE Award winner, Actuate clearly understands this, and we are proud that they rely on Confirmit for these vital business initiatives."

