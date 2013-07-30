Edward Carney Appointed As Executive Vice President Of Product And Customer Success At Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR)

Extreme Networks recently announced that Edward T. Carney has been appointed as Executive Vice President of Product and Customer Success. Carney will oversee the development of the company's network platforms while also shaping customer experiences through Extreme Networks' global service and support organizations. Carney will be based at Extreme Networks' facility in Morrisville, NC.

"I look forward to helping Extreme Networks extend our R&D leadership that accelerates innovation, difference making services and provides an excellent customer experience across the board," remarked Carney.

Carney is a recognized industry leader with over 30 years of experience leading R&D and customer support teams. His resume includes 15 years in general management at Cisco in Research Triangle Park (RTP), where he was vice president of the Networked Solutions Integration Test Engineering (NSITE) laboratory and was the senior executive for its RTP site.

Carney also spent 14 years at IBM where he directed engineering for the IBM Global Network. He currently serves on the Board and is past Chairman for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. Carney holds a B.S. in General Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY.

"We have always been known for extreme product innovation. Ed has an impressive history of consistently delivering great networking products, leading successful teams and delivering a superior customer experience," said Chuck Berger, CEO of Extreme Networks. "Our ability to attract an executive of Ed's caliber is another testament to Extreme Networks potential going forward. We all look forward to working with Ed in the coming years."

