Brigus Gold Corp. (BRD) Produces More Promising High-Grade Gold Assay Data at its Canadian Black Fox Complex

Brigus Gold, well known for their prominent Black Fox Mine/Mill in Ontario, Canada’s prolific Timmins gold district, as well as other Canadian and global mineral development activities, was happy to report continued returns of high-grade gold assays from the ongoing explorative drilling in the southern portion of its some 18 sq km Black Fox properties.

The defined area of mineralization in question, the “Contact Zone”, to date is approximatley 400 m in strike length and is open along strike to the north and at depth. Drilling has returned very promising results, with GF11-245 for instance showing intersection of 16.18 gpt (grams/tonne) over 4.5 m, including a 83.04 gpt over 0.75 m hit.

Uncut, average gold grades over true widths from the other drilling showed similarly promising results, with the GF11-154 showing some nice results like 6.09 gpt over 3.03 m and 2.19 gpt over 12.94 m, or the GF11-234, with 6.95 gpt over 4.11 m, including a 11.75 gpt over 1.46 m hit.

With six rigs currently in operation, drilling at Black Fox is proceeding. Three of the rigs are expanding the recently discovered 147 Zone (400 m south of the Contact Zone), two rigs are handling the infill and test drilling (along strike, down-dip) in the Contact Zone’s primary feature, with the remaining rig floating for various activities.

Norex Drilling was utilized for surface drilling, under direct supervision of BRD’s exploration team, with standard fire assay sample analysis conducted by Polymet Labs (ISO 9001:2000 certified in North America) out of nearby Cobalt, Ontario.

Senior Exploration Project Manager for BRD, John A. Dixon, P. Geo., has reviewed the technical data and the Company’s procedural quality control checks, including the insertion of blanks, standards and duplicates in the array in order to validate the accuracy of laboratory analysis.

For more information on drilling activity at Black Fox, or for more information on Brigus Gold Corp., please visit the Company’s website at brigusgold.com