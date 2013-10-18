Gelia Group Corp. (GEIA) Merges With StarStream Entertainment

Gelia Group Corp. and StarStream Entertainment LLC announced they have completed their merger, effective Oct. 8, 2013. The new publicly traded entity formed by the two companies will be traded on the OTC market under Gelia Group's symbol, "GEIA."

StarStream Entertainment, which was founded on principals of sound financial management and the fluidity to move quickly, while staying grounded in innovation, quality content, and collaboration with its team of professionals, believes the completion of this merger represents the beginning of a shift in the way production companies do business.

StarStream Entertainment was cofounded by Chairman Charles Bonan and CEO Kim Leadford and is poised to become a major player in the entertainment industry. The company combines superior content with a business model that moderates risk before initiating any production.

On the heels of releasing its first film, "Lee Daniels' The Butler," starring Forest Whitaker and Oprah Winfrey, StarStream Entertainment closed the Toronto International Film Festival with its premiere of "Life of Crime," which is based on Elmore Leonard's novel "The Switch." This production was directed by Dan Schecter and stars Jennifer Aniston, Tim Robbins, John Hawkes, Will Forte, yasiin bey and Isla Fisher.

For more information about StarStream Entertainment, visit starstreamentertainment.com

