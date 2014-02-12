Iveda (IVDA) Board Of Directors Names Bob Brilon As President

Pioneer in cloud video hosting technology, Iveda announced that Bob Brilon has been recruited to the role of president by its Board of Directors. Brilon will report directly to CEO and Chairman David Ly. He will also continue on as the company's treasurer and chief financial officer (NASDAQ:CFO).

"I appreciate the confidence afforded me by the Board of Directors and Executive Management Team and look forward to the execution of our recurring-revenue business model and increasing shareholder value," stated Brilon. "Our proprietary Cloud Video Hosting platform, when coupled with plug-and-play camera capabilities, allows for easy customer adoption through their established wireless and Internet data providers. Iveda offers revenue-sharing relationships to data and telecommunications providers, which encourages such providers to leverage their customer bases through the addition of bundled cloud video hosting capabilities."

Brilon rejoined Iveda's executive team in December of 2013, after previously serving as a part-time CFO from December of 2008 until August of 2010. During his earlier tenure, he was a key player in Iveda becoming a fully reporting public company and subsequently structuring the transaction that led to the acquisition of MEGAsys, the company's wholly-owned subsidiary in Taiwan.

"Bob's proven talent and previous experience at Iveda and numerous NASDAQ and American Stock Exchange companies as CEO and/or CFO, made his appointment as president an easy decision for the Board. We believe timing is everything, and having Bob help in the fulfillment of various domestic and international business opportunities that Iveda has nurtured over the last several months, while continuing to oversee the Company's financial systems, is a strategic move in the right direction," commented David Ly. "Bob's experience in product and business development, strategic alliances and supply chain vendor relationships is viewed as a bonus."

Before joining Iveda, Brilon served as CFO and EVP of business development for Brain State Technologies, a leading system for Brainwave Optimization®. His background also includes serving as the CEO and CFO for InPlay Technologies, formerly Duraswitch, a patent holder and global licensor of magnetic switches and manufacturer of digital pen technology. Other roles held during Brilon's career include CFO at Go-Video from 1986 to 2003, a manufacturer of the first dual-deck VCR and as CFO at MD Helicopters, corporate controller at Rental Service Corp.

Brilon obtained his CPA certification and accumulated four years of audit and tax experience with top firms such as McGladrey & Pullen, Ernst & Young and Deloitte & Touche. Brilon earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Iowa.

