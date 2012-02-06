AdCare Health Systems, Inc. (ADK) Announces Upcoming Presentation At The UBS 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Services Conference

AdCare Health Systems, Inc. today announced it has been invited to present at the UBS 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Services Conference. Held at the Grand Hyatt New York in New York City, the conference will feature presentations and updates from the leading global healthcare services firms that continue to advance the healthcare industry.

AdCare CEO Boyd Gentry, and its chief acquisition officer, Chris Brogdon, will present tomorrow morning at 8:00 a.m. ET. AdCare management plans to discuss the emerging opportunities in the highly fragmented healthcare segments of senior assisted living and elderly nursing care, as well as the exceptional progress of the company's M&A program. After the presentation, the executives will be engaging in one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Investors unable to attend can view a replay of the presentation at the investor relations section of AdCare's website at www.adcarehealth.com

Those who wish to learn more about the conference or desire to schedule a one-on-one meeting with AdCare management should visit the conference website at www.ibb.ubs.com

Please see disclaimer on the MissionIR website http://www.missionir.com/disclaimer.html