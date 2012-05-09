Complete Genomics (GNOM) Sequences Genomes In Type 2 Diabetes Genetic Study

Complete Genomics Inc. is whole human genome sequencing company that has developed and commercialized an innovative DNA sequencing service. The company's Complete Genomics Analysis Platform combines its proprietary human genome sequencing technology with advanced informatics and data management software.

The company today announced that it has sequenced the genomes of 600 individuals from 20 Mexican-American from San Antonio, Texas. This is thought to be the largest whole genome sequencing family study conducted to date and the first such study of its kind in an Hispanic population. The study was funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases of the National Institute of Health.

The aim of the study is to identify genetic variants that play a role in type 2 diabetes risk or influence variability in diabetes-related traits, such as blood glucose levels and body mass index. The 600 people selected for this study were previously genotyped in an earlier genome-wide association study conducted by the Texas Biomedical Research Institute in San Antonio. The Institute has been collecting healthcare data from approximately 2,500 members of 85 Mexican-American families since 1991.

The reason for studying Mexican-Americans is that this group is almost twice as likely as non-Latinos to be diagnosed with diabetes. This population also has higher rates of end-stage renal disease, which is caused by diabetes. Deaths in this population from diabetes are also 50 percent more likely.

The CEO of Complete Genomics, Dr. Clifford Reid, spoke about the research being done "We hope that their smart, elegant and cost-effective approach will lead to the development of targeted therapies for type 2 diabetes." For additional information about Complete Genomics, please visit the company's website at www.completegenomics.com

