ClearOne Communications, Inc. (CLRO) Receives The 2012 Frost & Sullivan Global Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints Product Line Strategy Award

ClearOne Communications announced yesterday that it received the 2012 Frost & Sullivan Global Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints Product Line Strategy Award. The reward was given in regards to ClearOne's development of enterprise-grade USB audio appliances and its capability for enabling cutting-edge audio with an impressive range of applications over several use cases.

The criteria used in giving the Product Line Strategy Award were measurements of ClearOne's tabletop solutions against competitors in multiple categories, including breadth of product line, size of addressable customer base, impact on market share, and breadth of applications/markets served. After the comparison was completed, the Frost analysis bestowed top ratings on ClearOne in every category, even granting a perfect score in the breadth of applications/markets served category.

"The enterprise communications market is in a time of change that is presenting unique challenges to the vendors of tabletop audio conferencing endpoints," said Paul Waadevig, Principal Consultant at Frost & Sullivan. "ClearOne has developed and implemented a first-class product line strategy to address these challenges by leveraging the changes in technology and customer needs in the market. By following a USB tabletop product line strategy, ClearOne addresses the need to use audio through Web conferencing services and other soft client or Web interfaces, which represents substantial cost savings without sacrificing on quality endpoints."

In addition, the analysis noted that unified communications and Web conferencing have grown more popular as customers are realizing the value of transitioning from the desktop to the tabletop conference room, tablet, or other mobile device. ClearOne seeks to capitalize on this trend by emphasizing flexibility in product use with an assortment of connection points. Over the past five years, ClearOne's product line has grown to include a number of products that are both USB-enabled and are capable of incorporating a variety of different audio inputs.

Overall, Frost & Sullivan reported that ClearOne has been a market leader by expanding its products from personal use cases to small and medium groups with a variety of professional group audio conferencing solutions.

"ClearOne is honored to receive this prestigious Frost and Sullivan award. We continue to look ahead, intercepting the market with new product innovations to help our partners deliver the highest-value solutions to their customers," said Zee Hakimoglu, Chairman and CEO of ClearOne.

