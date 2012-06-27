Meru Networks, Inc. (MERU) Announces Improvements To Cutting-Edge BYOD And Guest Access Wi-Fi Solution

Meru Networks, a leader in virtualized 802.11 enterprise wireless networks, announced that it has made its Identity Manager product available. Identity Manager is the industry's original integrated Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) provisioning and guest access solution with the capability of using a Property Management System (PMS).

Identity Manager is able to streamline secure guest access and BYOD provisioning for nearly every operating and network in use today. This simplification drastically decreases IT workload while delivering an easy on-boarding experience for users. The integrated software platform, deployed at over 2,500 customers, is comprised of two modules, the first of which is known as Smart Connect. Smart Connect enables automated BYOD client provisioning. The second module is the Guest Connect network access solution, which integrates perfectly with property management systems and payment gateways. This integration simplifies administrative tasks and billing for guest Internet access, allowing customers to effortlessly accept credit card payments from their guests.

Using Meru Identity Manager, enterprises can easily and effectively serve the thousands of Wi-Fi devices and applications that are used within their wireless environment, delivering smooth network access in accordance with corporate IT policies.

News Facts:

• Meru Identity Manager now has integrated Property Management System (PMS) functionality that enables businesses, including hotels and convention centers, to automate service charges for Wi-Fi or Internet access services, and automatically post service charges to over 80 different popular industry billing entities.

• Meru Identity Manager's vendor agnostic architecture enables it to provision services over wired or wireless networks.

• Clients supported by Meru Identity Manager include Apple iOS (iPhone and iPad), Apple Mac OS X, Google Android, Linux and Microsoft Windows (XP, Vista and 7).

• Meru Identity Manager is designed to reduce IT workload by automating the device and user on-boarding process without jeopardizing network security.

• Enterprise-strength authentication and encryption protect the network and sensitive data, while role-based and policy-based provisioning gives IT departments control over whom and what devices get access.

• Identity Manager is designed to deliver the industry's most complete and comprehensive activity monitoring/reporting for guest users and devices, which is critical for ensuring appropriate use to protect company networks.

• Identity Manager technology is currently deployed in over 2,500 customer accounts worldwide, including many Fortune 500 companies, higher education institutions, large hotel chains, major league sports stadiums, and global convention centers.

• Identity Manager is available in a VMware ready format for customers who have chosen a virtualized application platform strategy.

For further information, please visit www.merunetworks.com

