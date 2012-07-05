GlobalWise Investments, Inc. (GWIV) Solves Problems In Both Public And Private Environment

Companies and government agencies around the country use GlobalWise Investments software to make the storage and retrieval of important electronic or scanned documents more efficient. The company's cloud-based solution, through its Intellinetics subsidiary, is based upon an open architecture, compatible with all major operating systems, and is Open Database Compliant for seamless integration into any existing database. The system uses a special algorithm for compressing stored information, allowing files to be easily searched and retrieved in mere seconds, independent of the number of users or files involved, or even the size of the network.

One of many examples of the system's effectiveness in government is its application at the Ohio Department of Insurance, a large state insurance operation that protects consumers through the regulation of the many insurance agencies licensed to operate in the state of Ohio. The size of the task was daunting. The agency needed high-speed and flexible access to over 5 million images, with the ability to import and export documents from many sources. The system also had to effectively integrate with various business applications and legacy databases. The GlobalWise implementation reduced the average turnaround time for Property & Casualty filings by over 60%, while significantly reducing problems and work associated with lost files, misfiles, and multiple copies.

In private industry, an example involves the world's largest car dealership, Ricart Automotive Group, covering 66 acres and supporting 20 satellite locations. (To give you an idea of the size, in one year alone Ricart sold over 33,000 vehicles.) Ricart had a growing issue trying to effectively deal with the vast amount of paperwork involved in such sales volumes, including many legally required forms. Physical storage, and the associated time involved, were becoming major problems. The fact that the GlobalWise solution could integrate with many different satellite office systems was a big factor, and the implementation gave Ricart an immediate and substantial return on investment. The system provides instant access to an image repository that is growing by over 90,000 images per month, and the timeframe for logging inventory has gone from over 1½ weeks to only 1½ days.

