My investing strategy is pretty simple. I don't do much research other than reading a lot about what other investors think, such as many of you here on Seeking Alpha. On top of that, I subscribe to two investment newsletters.While I am not authorized by them to publish their materials, what I can say is that, essentially I take their suggestions, consider them and then may or may not act upon them. The same is true for suggestions that I read about here on Seeking Alpha or other investment web sites & periodicals.



I am also, for the most part, a "long" investor, however I may of course choose to shorten some investment lifespans if the overall market trends appear to be going either north or south in various areas.



So, from time to time I will let you all know which stocks I am buying and selling, as well as how my portfolio is doing. Those stocks may or may not be recommended by the newsletters mentioned above.



As of this writing, I have no purchases on the immediate horizon. My portfolio holdings, which began for the most part around mid-November of 2010, are currently returning about 3.8%.



One of my best returns has come from XIDE. Other stocks I like are AAPL, GOOG, SBUX, F, AIXG, MAN and CSCO. I currently believe that the investment climate is such that the stock market is the place to be, although not without some greater risk than we've seen in the past!



My portfolio also contains what is primarily a bond fund. I think I'm going to ditch that one, as it appears that bonds are NOT the place to be for the forseeable future, as some sizeable interest rate rises appear to be on the near horizon.



Lastly I'll get a profile pic up so that you'll have some idea that I am a real live person. I only recently joined Seeking Alpha so have not had an opportunity to do that yet!



Thanks for reading!



ilmor



Disclosure: I am long XIDE, AAPL, GOOG, SBUX, F, AIXG, MAN, CSCO.



Additional disclosure: If you do anything with your investments based on what I've written, you are entirely on your own and I bear no responsibility for your decisions!