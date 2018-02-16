HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAM Integrated Solutions, LLC (CAM), a provider of EPCM services to the onshore oil and gas industry, has been named one of Houston’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® for the second consecutive year!

CAM was evaluated on numerous key metrics to determine if a company excels at employee relations, uses innovation to motivate employees, and implements creative compensation programs by the National Association for Business Resources. The metrics include Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; and Strategic Company Performance.

“Houston companies realize that their employees are key to business success,” said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, National Association for Business Resources. “The companies that were selected demonstrated innovative human resource practices. They intentionally keep employee needs at the forefront of their policies. We are very impressed by the commitment that they have demonstrated to their employees.”

Craig Pierrotti, CEO of CAM, will be speaking at the celebratory Symposium on April 27, 2018 alongside Keith Maki, Director of Communications at Cascade Family of Companies, and Bill Balleza, KPRC Local 2 News.

“CAM is honored to receive this prestigious award for the second year in a row,” said Pierrotti. “This is a testament to the fact that even as CAM is quickly growing, we are staying true to our core values.”

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a program of the National Association for Business Resources that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole.

About CAM Integrated Solutions, LLC (CAM)

CAM Integrated Solutions, founded in 2015, provides integrated EPCM solutions for onshore oil and gas upstream and midstream projects. CAM provides clients with a wide range of services, from concept to in-service, including project management, construction support, inspection, design and procurement, process engineering and document controls. CAM’s multi-talented, operator-experienced team delivers consistent results for simple or complex projects. For more information visit www.camintegrated.com.

Source: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180212005337/en