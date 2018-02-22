TARPON SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian Buckley, Operations Manager of Thunder Energies Corporation, a publicly traded company with stock symbol (OTC:TNRG), announces the completion and submission of a grant application to the United States Air Force for funding opportunity USAFA-PASCC-BAA-2016, titled Project on Advanced Systems and Concepts for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction. Mr. Buckley states, "For the first time in history, Thunder Energies is manufacturing an equipment producing on demand a directional flux of low energy neutrons known as a Directional Neutron Source which is ideally suited to irradiate packages, suitcases and containers to detect the presence of fissionable nuclear material, such as Uranium 235. We believe that the technology developed by Thunder Energies Corporation is precisely what the Air Force is looking for in countering Weapons of Mass Destruction and Weapons of Mass Effect and we look forward to receiving feedback from the USAFA on how this technology is best suited for military applications (http://thunder-energies.com/TEC-DNS-3-BROCHURE.pdf).



Forward Looking Statements

The information provided in this presentation is covered by patent applications and other intellectual rights owed by Thunder Energies Corporation that hereby authorize their use without consultation provided authorization for any desired scientific research. Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(S) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Source: https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/02/21/1372701/0/en/Thunder-Energies-Successfully-Submits-a-Grant-Application-to-the-United-States-Air-Force.html