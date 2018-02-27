HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) (“Sanchez Energy” or the “Company”) today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.609375 per share on its 4.875% Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A and $0.812500 per share on its 6.500% Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (together, the “Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock”). The quarterly dividends on the Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock will be payable on April 2, 2018 to holders of record on March 15, 2018. The Company has elected to pay 100% of the dividends on the Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock in cash to the extent permitted by the certificate of designations for each series of the Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock.



ABOUT SANCHEZ ENERGY CORPORATION

Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources, with a current focus on the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas where the Company has assembled approximately 285,000 net acres. For more information about Sanchez Energy Corporation, please visit our website: www.sanchezenergycorp.com.

Source: https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/02/26/1387734/0/en/Sanchez-Energy-to-Pay-Dividends-on-Series-A-and-Series-B-Convertible-Perpetual-Preferred-Stock-in-Cash.html