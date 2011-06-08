Just because you aren’t one of the big dogs in the oil business, doesn’t mean you can’t make big moves. The oil industry has been making moves across the board, but there three small oil companies making some great bullish moves as well.
Find all the research here: http://turnkeyoil.com/2011/06/08/small-oil-guys-making-big-moves/
Small Oil Guys Making Big Moves
|Includes: Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI), GST, SSN
Just because you aren’t one of the big dogs in the oil business, doesn’t mean you can’t make big moves. The oil industry has been making moves across the board, but there three small oil companies making some great bullish moves as well.