Outlook Forecasts Spending Leap For North American Alternative Fuel Projects, An Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--Spending on Alternative Fuels projects in North America will rise 8.58% this year, from 2017, according to Industrial Info's 2018 Global Industrial Outlook. Trey Hamblet, Industrial Info's vice president of research for the Chemical Industry, said there is increased interest in developing biofuel capacity from waste products.

"There is an increasing number of new grassroot plants being pursued that plan to convert MSW (municipal solid waste) and biomass waste to biofuels and ethanol," Hamblet said. "These biofuels will be targeted for sale to traditional refiners to be blended with transportation fuels. These projects can be large, complex and expensive."

Industrial Info's coverage of the Alternative Fuels Industry provides comprehensive market intelligence for the sector, including plant information, key contacts, project scopes and schedules, and more. Industrial Info's project coverage includes capital and maintenance projects valued at $1 million or more with a minimum lead time of four to six months on requests for quotations (RFQs) and bid documents.

Industrial Info is tracking more than $24 billion in active alternative fuel projects in North America.

For details, view the entire article by subscribing to Industrial Info's Premium Industry News, or browse other breaking industrial news stories at www.industrialinfo.com.

Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, six offices in North America and 12 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle™, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. To contact an office in your area, visit the www.industrialinfo.com "Contact Us" page.

Source: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-forecasts-spending-leap-for-north-american-alternative-fuel-projects-an-industrial-info-news-alert-300595446.html