Permian Leads U.S. In Crude Growth As Pipelines Struggle To Keep Up, An Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--The U.S. has added 1 million barrels per day (BBL/d) of crude oil production in the past year, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), and the Permian Basin accounts for 70% of that growth. As production grows, developers need pipelines to move their product to market. While pipeline construction cannot be precisely synchronized with increased production, the announced projects reflect confidence among producers that development will continue in the Permian region.



For details, view the entire article by subscribing to Industrial Info's Premium Industry News, or browse other breaking industrial news stories at www.industrialinfo.com.

Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, six offices in North America and 12 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle™, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. To contact an office in your area, visit the www.industrialinfo.com "Contact Us" page.

Source: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/permian-leads-us-in-crude-growth-as-pipelines-struggle-to-keep-up-an-industrial-info-news-alert-300596244.html