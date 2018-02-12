OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla., Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wright Drilling & Exploration, Inc. announced today the successful drilling and testing of their latest oil well project, PATRICIA LOU #1, located in Okfuskee County, Oklahoma.

Michael W. Wright, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Wright Drilling & Exploration commented, "I am ecstatic and elated that we have found oil in the PATRICIA LOU #1 because the well is named after my mother."

Wright Drilling & Exploration, Inc.

Wright Drilling & Exploration started drilling this well on January 23, reached its total depth at the end of the month and started testing the wellbore. The electronic logs testing confirmed the presence of oil and natural gas in several pay zones within this new wellbore, so its completion pipe with cement was installed immediately. PATRICIA LOU #1 is now going through its completion phase and preparing for its production.

Mr. Wright went on to say, "We expect to hit every well we drill knowing that mother nature is not so kind to us, but when your mother, friend and role model's name is on it you really need to make a well."

Wright Drilling & Exploration continues to expand its leaseholds and oilfields in the states of Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. PATRICIA LOU #1 is Wright Drilling & Exploration's eighth successful drilling project in Oklahoma. Overall, Wright Drilling & Exploration has well over a dozen successful oil and natural gas wells producing.

Wright Drilling & Exploration, Inc. is an emergent North Texas-based oil and gas exploration company specializing in creating Limited Liability Companies for direct participation in drilling and exploration ventures for accredited partners. Oil and natural gas partnerships with Wright Drilling & Exploration, Inc. can provide tremendous tax benefits and monthly income.

Source: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wright-drilling--exploration-drills-their-eighth-successful-oil-well-project-in-oklahoma-300597428.html