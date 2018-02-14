What's Happening With These Oil & Gas Stocks? -- HollyFrontier, Marathon Petroleum, NGL Energy Partners, And Phillips 66

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on HFC, MPC, NGL, and PSX which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. On Tuesday, February 13, 2018, the NASDAQ Composite, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the S&P 500 edged higher at the closing bell. Six out of nine sectors ended Tuesday's trading session in bullish territories. Taking into consideration yesterday's market sentiment, WallStEquities.com assessed the following Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing equities this morning: HollyFrontier Corp. (NYSE: HFC), Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC), NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL), and Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

HollyFrontier

On Tuesday, shares in Dallas, Texas-based HollyFrontier Corp. recorded a trading volume of 2.10 million shares. The stock ended at $45.26, rising 1.18% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 52.60% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 26.27%. Furthermore, shares of HollyFrontier, which operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 38.65.

On January 24th, 2018, research firm Jefferies initiated an 'Underperform' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $40 per share.

Marathon Petroleum

Findlay, Ohio headquartered Marathon Petroleum Corp.'s stock finished yesterday's session 2.02% higher at $66.08. A total volume of 3.57 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have gained 31.42% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 13.97%. Furthermore, shares of Marathon Petroleum, which together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the US, have an RSI of 45.50.

On February 13th, 2018, research firm Goldman upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Buy'.

NGL Energy Partners

At the close of trading on Tuesday, shares in Tulsa, Oklahoma headquartered NGL Energy Partners LP saw a rise of 2.32%, ending the day at $13.25. The stock recorded a trading volume of 738,731 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 4.33% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 3.29%. Moreover, shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses in the US, have an RSI of 33.37.

Phillips 66

Houston, Texas headquartered Phillips 66's shares ended the day 0.18% higher at $93.76 with a total trading volume of 1.44 million shares. The stock has gained 17.35% over the last twelve months. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average by 5.20%. Additionally, shares of Phillips 66, which operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company, have an RSI of 33.58.

