Energy Transfer Partners Announces Binding Expansion Open Season For The Bakken Pipeline System

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE: ETP) today announced that its subsidiaries Dakota Access, LLC (“Dakota Access”) and Energy Transfer Crude Oil Company, LLC (“ETCO”) launched a Binding Expansion Open Season (“Expansion Open Season”) to solicit shipper commitments for expanded joint tariff transportation service from the Bakken/Three Forks play in North Dakota to storage terminals located in Nederland, Texas through their respective pipeline systems (collectively, the “Bakken Pipeline System”). Dakota Access and ETCO anticipate that incremental capacity on the Bakken Pipeline System will be determined based on committed subscriptions made by shippers during the Expansion Open Season. The Bakken Pipeline System is operated by a wholly owned subsidiary of ETP.

Expansion Open Season Process

The Expansion Open Season commenced at 12:00 p.m. (Central Time) on March 1, 2018.

Bona fide potential shippers that desire to receive copies of the open season documents are required to execute a confidentiality agreement and may direct their requests for a confidentiality agreement to the following e-mail address: dlDA_ETCO@energytransfer.com

About the Bakken Pipeline System

The Bakken Pipeline System, which went into service on June 1, 2017, is a 1,915-mile, mostly 30-inch pipeline system that transports domestically produced crude oil from the Bakken/Three Forks production areas in North Dakota to a storage and terminalling hub outside Patoka, Illinois, and/or south to additional terminals in Nederland, Texas. The Bakken Pipeline System is owned by multiple parties and is operated by a wholly-owned subsidiary of ETP.

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE: ETP) is a master limited partnership that owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States. Strategically positioned in all of the major U.S. production basins, ETP owns and operates a geographically diverse portfolio of complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation assets; and various acquisition and marketing assets. ETP’s general partner is owned by Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE: ETE). For more information, visit the Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. website at www.energytransfer.com.

Source: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180301006221/en