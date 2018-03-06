Goodnight Midstream Continues North Dakota Expansion

DALLAS, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodnight Midstream, LLC ("Goodnight" or the "Company"), a leading oilfield water midstream company, announces the addition of five new saltwater disposal wells and 50 miles of produced water gathering pipeline to its basin leading network of produced water gathering and disposal facilities in North Dakota.

Over the last year, Goodnight drilled and completed four salt water disposal (SWD) wells: Galaxy SWD, Quale SWD, Knoll SWD and Boehm SWD wells, while also acquiring the Signalness SWD well. The Galaxy, Quale, Boehm and Signalness wells are in eastern McKenzie County, while the Knoll well is in southern Mountrail County. The Galaxy, Signalness and Quale facilities will receive trucks as well as piped water, while Knoll and Boehm are pipe only facilities.

"The continued demand for produced water systems through the last several years continues to support our business model focused on the long-term benefits of produced water pipelines," said Patrick Walker, CEO of Goodnight Midstream. "The fact that Goodnight continues to lead the basin is evidence of our commitment and ability to provide this service safely and reliably. We anticipate many years of continued growth with our long-term producing customers who are driving a new phase of growth in the core of the Bakken."

Including the new additions, Goodnight Midstream now owns and manages 22 facilities with 24 SWD wellbores connected to 250 miles of produced water pipelines in North Dakota. Facility location information can be found on our website at www.goodnightmidstream.com.

About Goodnight Midstream, LLC.

Goodnight Midstream provides trusted oilfield water management services to oil and gas producers. The Company owns and operates an extensive network of water gathering pipelines and saltwater disposal wells focused on gathering and disposing of produced saltwater for its customers. Goodnight's Midstream approach minimizes environmental impact and improves health and safety while lowering lease operating expense and improving reliability for its customers. Goodnight is supported by a team of highly experienced engineers and operating professionals. Goodnight operates in the leading oil shale fields in the United States, with a leading position in the Bakken of North Dakota, a rapidly expanding footprint in the Permian Basin, and an emerging presence in the Eagleford shale and the Powder River Basin. For more information, please visit www.goodnightmidstream.com.

Source: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodnight-midstream-continues-north-dakota-expansion-300609126.html